IND vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs West Indies match in Ahmedabad

Team India return to action once again as they face off against West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match ODI series. The occasion will be all the more historic for the hosts because the Indian cricket team will be playing its 1000th ODI match on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma led India will therefore be eager to mark the occasion with a victory and thereby end their five-match losing streak. Plenty of Indian players will miss the game on Sunday due to covid related protocols, so expect a new-look Indian side to take to the field.

The visitors meanwhile come into this game on the back of a terrific 3-2 T20I series win over England. With many seasoned players such as Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami unavailable, West Indies will be hoping to give India a run for their money.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs West Indies – 1st ODI in Ahmedabad

IND vs WI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope (vc), Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shamarh Brooks

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Alzarri Joseph

IND vs WI Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Nkrumah Bonner/Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd/Hayden Walsh Jr, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna/Mohammad Siraj

India vs West Indies My Dream11 Playing XI

Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope (vc), Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Alzarri Joseph

India vs West Indies Match Details

The match begins at 01:30 PM IST and will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 06. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.



West Indies: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicolas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.