IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs West Indies live in India

Rohit Sharma will lead a new-look India against West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India's preparations for the series were disrupted as various players such as Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad etc tested positive for Covid, while some players like Shreyas Iyer and Navdeep Saini are still under quarantine.

West Indies meanwhile come to tour the subcontinent on a back of a thrilling 3-2 T20I series win over England. The likes of Keiron Pollard and Jason Holder were at their usual best against the Three Lions and will be expected to give team India a run for their money.

The management has decided to rest pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami for the ODI and T20I series against West Indies and so the onus will be youngsters such as Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj to step-up to the fore.

India are in the midst of a five-game losing streak, their last win came in the first Test of the series against South Africa at Centurion. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan will open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma.

With the 34-year-old opener back to full fitness, Rohit will be hoping to bring an end to India's recent woes and usher in a new era with the start of his permanent captaincy as India's limited-overs skipper. The first match meanwhile will be all the more historic for the hosts as the Indian cricket team will play their 1000th ODI game on Sunday.

Here is all you need to know about India vs West Indies 1st ODI:

When and what time will the first ODI match between India vs West Indies start?

The first ODI match between India vs West Indies will be played on February 06 at 01:30 PM IST.

Where will the first ODI match between India vs West Indies take place?

The first ODI match between India vs West Indies will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which channel will telecast the first ODI match between India vs West Indies​ in India?

The first ODI match between India vs West Indies will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the first ODI match between India vs West Indies​ in India?

The first ODI match between India vs West Indies will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.



West Indies: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicolas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.