IND vs SL 1st T20I: Step-by-step guide to buy tickets for India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I in Mumbai

Team India take on Sri Lanka in first T20I of 2023 on January 3

After beating Bangladesh 2-0 in the Test series, Team India will want to begin the new year 2023 on a positive note as they take on Sri Lanka in a white ball series at home. In the first leg of the tour, Dasun Shanka's Sri Lankan team will take on the hosts for a three-match T20I series.

While Rohit Sharma continues to recover from his thumb injury, reports have suggested that Hardik Pandya could be seen leading the Indian side.

The first match of the series will be played in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on 3 January and the online ticket sales for the first T20I have already begun.

READ| 'What you would do if India didn't play cricket': Ravichandran Ashwin silences troll in BRUTAL manner

When do India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I ticket sales begin?

The ticket sales for India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I began on December 25.

How to buy tickets for India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

Fans can hurry up and grab their tickets for India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I through PayTM insider since the matches will be completely sold out. Fans can go into the PayTM app, and look for the IND vs SL 1st T20 option, under the ‘Event Tickets’ tab. Open the same and click on buy tickets. Select the category and pick the seats, confirm the seats and fill address details so that tickets can be delivered. The tickets will be delivered two days prior to the match.

What is the ticket price for India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

Tickets pricing starts at Rs 700 onwards, with 2000 Rs for various sections in the Sachin Tendulkar stand, Rs 3500 Rs for various sections of Sunil Gavaskar Pavilion and it goes upto Rs 15,000 for the premium tickets in Sachin Tendulkar Stand Box.

READ| ‘Not acceptable’: Virat Kohli's childhood coach makes BIG statement, details inside