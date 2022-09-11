Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja's 'transition' in Team India to begin after T20I World Cup 2022: Report

Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja's transition period could begin after T20I World Cup

After the end of the T20I World Cup in Australia, there could be some big changes in Indian cricket. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will look to make the transition of senior players like Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, in order better manage their workload according to the latest reports.

Both of the aforementioned players are regulars across all three formats, but since they're entering the fag end of their careers, if things go don't go as per plan, both the senior players could be asked to step down from their T20I roles so that the two stalwarts could be retained for the two longer formats.

Speaking to InsideSport, a BCCI official confirmed the development. The senior official stated, "See, it’s nothing new. After every big event, there is a transition period. After last year’s World Cup, Shami was transitioned to focus on the two formats. Virat isn’t getting any younger. With the number of matches we play, he has to be managed as well. And we feel there needs to be a change. For Jadeja, the sheer number of injuries is a concern. We will discuss the transition plans after the World Cup."

While Jadeja's injury woes in recent times have been there for all to see, Virat also needed a break himself and he looks much better after the month-long sabbatical.

Given his seniority in the team, Kohli will be one of the core members of the ODI team, and he will be expected to play a lot more ODI matches before the World Cup at home.

Moreover, Rohit Sharma is certain to lead until the World Cup, after which there could be a discussion regarding the same.

"We made it clear when he took over captaincy of all three formats that he will be in charge till the 2023 World Cup. After that, we will have a discussion. We have to understand that he is close to 36 and leading India in all three formats besides Mumbai will be difficult for him," he added.

The BCCI official continued, "For Virat, if there is no intimation from him on stepping down, we have to have a hard talk. But obviously, it will be decided only after the T20 World Cup. Despite the Asia Cup exit, we are confident in our core group."

Team India returns to action on 20th September, with the Men in Blue scheduled to face off against reigning T20I World Cup champs Australia for a three-match T20I series at home.