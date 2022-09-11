Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah clear fitness test ahead of Team India selection for T20 World Cup

According to reports, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have cleared the fitness test at NCA.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 02:36 PM IST

Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah clear fitness test ahead of Team India selection for T20 World Cup
File Photo

The BCCI is expected to pick the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup on September 15 or 16. According to a report in InsideSport, selectors and team management evaluated the fitness of elite pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday. Bumrah and Harshal Patel both passed their fitness test.

They both gave a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Saturday. The Medical staff of BCCI was satisfied with their progress.

They are now eligible for selection to the T20 World Cup squad as well as the series against Australia.

The selectors will, however, monitor Bumrah and Harshal's progress in the upcoming home T20I series against Australia and South Africa. Both will be required to play the games against the visiting teams.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were among the four pacers in the Asia Cup squad. Both Bumrah and Harshal are likely to be included in India's squad for the T20 World Cup.

Selectors are also considering recalling Mohammed Shami to the Indian team, which would require one of the other pacers from the Asia Cup line-up to make way for him.

Jadeja has undergone surgery on his right knee and is out of the T20 World Cup.

The selection committee meeting will most likely take place on September 15 or 16.

READ| 'Virat Kohli has better skills than me', BCCI president Sourav Ganguly heaps praise on former Indian skipper

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM Kisan Mandhan Yojana 2022: How to register and get Rs. 3000 per month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.