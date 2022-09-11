Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah clear fitness test ahead of Team India selection for T20 World Cup

File Photo

The BCCI is expected to pick the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup on September 15 or 16. According to a report in InsideSport, selectors and team management evaluated the fitness of elite pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday. Bumrah and Harshal Patel both passed their fitness test.

They both gave a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Saturday. The Medical staff of BCCI was satisfied with their progress.

They are now eligible for selection to the T20 World Cup squad as well as the series against Australia.

The selectors will, however, monitor Bumrah and Harshal's progress in the upcoming home T20I series against Australia and South Africa. Both will be required to play the games against the visiting teams.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were among the four pacers in the Asia Cup squad. Both Bumrah and Harshal are likely to be included in India's squad for the T20 World Cup.

Selectors are also considering recalling Mohammed Shami to the Indian team, which would require one of the other pacers from the Asia Cup line-up to make way for him.

Jadeja has undergone surgery on his right knee and is out of the T20 World Cup.

The selection committee meeting will most likely take place on September 15 or 16.

