‘Not acceptable’: Virat Kohli's childhood coach makes BIG statement, details inside

The Indian cricket team managed to register a 2-0 win in the recently concluded Test series against Bangladesh but the Indian team struggled in the second Test and barely succeeded in winning the match.

In the second Test, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin played an important role in securing victory for India as top-order batters, including KL Rahul and Virat Kohli failed to leave a mark. Kohli's performance was unforgettable and his lackluster display with the bat forced even his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma to point fingers at him. Sharma said that the way in which Virat is giving away his wicket is 'not acceptable'.

In a chat on India News Sports, Rajkumar Sharma said, "A batter is quite disappointed after he gets out, and Virat Kohli is very aggressive by nature.”

"But the way he has been getting out is not acceptable. It's unfortunate to see a batter of his stature struggle against Bangladeshi spinners. He should have shown more intent,” added Sharma.

Kohli’s childhood coach noted that it is important for Kohli to bat freely and dominate the spinners.

"With both the mid-on and mid-off fielders inside the circle, he could have played a bit more freely. Unless you unsettle a spinner, he is not going to let you play. You need to do something innovative like playing a slog sweep or sweeping an outside off ball," he further explained.

It is to be noted that Kohli has been finding it tough to tackle spin for quite some time now. Indian cricket team is still in the race to qualify for World Test Championship (WTC) finals and they will need to defeat Australia comprehensively in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy next year.