IND vs SL 1st ODI: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report of ACA Stadium in Guwahati

IND vs SL 1st ODI, 2023

India and Sri Lanka will face off in the opening ODI of their three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10. This will be the first time the two Asian teams will meet in an ODI on Indian soil since December 2017.

Earlier this month, India and Sri Lanka clashed in a three-match T20I series, with the Men in Blue emerging victorious with a 2-1 victory. The BCCI has selected a star-studded squad for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka, with an eye towards the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

India and Sri Lanka will meet for the first time at the Barsapara Stadium, where they were supposed to play in a T20I in 2020 but were forced to postpone it due to rain.

The Barsapara Stadium has only hosted one ODI match, in 2018, when Rohit and Kohli scored hundreds in a run chase against West Indies, however the venue has also hosted three T20Is, the most recent in October 2022.

Here's all you need to know about India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI

When will India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI take place?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played on Tuesday, January 10.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI take place?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played at Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI begin?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will begin at 01:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Where can you watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live on TV in India?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live streaming in India?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

IND vs SL 1st ODI Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday (January 10) calls for a warm day followed by cold weather in the evening, with a high of 27o C and a low of 17o C during the playing hours. There is no chance of rain throughout the day.

IND vs SL 1st ODI Pitch Report

This venue has previously hosted only one ODI match, which India won in a run feast. The pitch appeared to be ideal for batting, as both teams scored more than 320 runs. In the game, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli recorded centuries.

IND vs SL 1st ODI Predicted playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh/Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne/Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha.

