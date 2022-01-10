'Don't think I have anything to prove': Virat Kohli opens up on his barren spell

Team India skipper Virat Kohli addressed the pre-match press conference on Monday, ahead of the all-important series decider versus South Africa. Kohli touched up upon various issues and he also addressed questions regarding his personal form and fitness.

The 33-year-old last scored an international century against Bangladesh in 2019, however, he stated that he is not bothered about the 'outside noise', instead he's focusing on sticking to the basics, and eventually all will fall right.

"This is not the first time that people have talked about my form, it has happened a few times in my career. England in 2014 was one of those phases. I do not kind of look at myself from the lens the outside world looks at me with," said Kohli addressing the virtual press conference.

The Delhi-born cricketer added he does not judge himself according to numbers, because then a person will never be content. He said, "If all the times you look at yourself and judge yourself on the basis of numbers, I do not think you will ever be content with what you are doing."

Kohli also stated that he doesn't think he has anything to prove to anyone, but that being said, he still hopes to have an impact in the upcoming games.

"I have nothing else to worry about but the reality of the situation is that you want to have an impact on the side. I do not think I have anything to prove to anyone," he said.

The Indian skipper missed the previous game in Johannesburg owing to an issue with his upper back. When questioned about his fitness, the right-hander spoke about maintaining a balance across formats.

Kohli suggested, "That is not how the sport works. Bhuvi played a lot of cricket for us 4-6 six years straight and Jadeja plays in most of the games India plays. These injuries are a natural occurrence, there has to be the right balance between quantity and intensity you play with. We want to compete at full intensity so quantity becomes all the more important."

He did confirm, however, that he is fit to compete in India's game on Tuesday, however, Mohammed Siraj isn't match fit as of yet, as per Virat Kohli.