'What did Dinesh Karthik do wrong?': Netizens furious after DK gets dropped against Pakistan

Netizens were not at all pleased by Dinesh Karthik's exclusion from the playing XI against Pakistan in the Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 08:54 PM IST

Dinesh Karthik's inclusion in the team ahead of Rishabh Pant became a huge talking point as India faced off against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2022 opener, but for the second round, Rohit Sharma has gone with Pant, as DK was dropped from the team. 

Fans obviously were not at all happy with Kartik's exclusion, as some fans questioned what the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman did wrong, as he didn't even get the chance to bat much in the previous two matches. 

For the Super 4 clash against Babar Azam's side, Rohit chose to go with the combination of Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda in the middle order. 

Here's how fans reacted to Dinesh Karthik's exclusion against Pakistan:

Here's how India and Pakistan are lining up for the high-octane Super 4 clash:

Teams:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

