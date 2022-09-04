'What did Dinesh Karthik do wrong?': Netizens furious after DK gets dropped against Pakistan

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik's inclusion in the team ahead of Rishabh Pant became a huge talking point as India faced off against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2022 opener, but for the second round, Rohit Sharma has gone with Pant, as DK was dropped from the team.

Fans obviously were not at all happy with Kartik's exclusion, as some fans questioned what the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman did wrong, as he didn't even get the chance to bat much in the previous two matches.

For the Super 4 clash against Babar Azam's side, Rohit chose to go with the combination of Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda in the middle order.

Here's how fans reacted to Dinesh Karthik's exclusion against Pakistan:

Dinesh Karthik was preferred over Pant in the 1st game and now after facing a total of 1 delivery across 2 games, he gets dropped. Lack of continuity in selection still exists. #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 — Š. (@Soham718) September 4, 2022

Dinesh Karthik dropped without even playing... what changed in just one week that now pant is a priority over Karthik when one week ago Karthik was..#INDvsPAK2022 — Girish (@Girish_chandra0) September 4, 2022

India has made a big blunder!! They have dropped a specialist batter Dinesh Karthik against quality express fast bowling of Pakistan. Perhaps India is more focused and scared of strong batting lineup of Pakistan for which India added a bowling option Deepak Hooda. #INDvPAK — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) September 4, 2022

I don't like this decision of benching Dinesh Karthik. Necessary to play him now that Jadeja is out. As I keep saying, India need to make the changes at the top of the order, not in the middle-order. #INDvPAK September 4, 2022

Pretty harsh on Dinesh Karthik but with Ravindra Jadeja missing out and no Axar Patel in the XI, India had to go with Rishabh Pant as the left-handed batter in the middle overs. Also, love Ravi Bishnoi's inclusion. #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) September 4, 2022

What wrong did @DineshKarthik do to be out of XI ?



One guy who is massively skilled at finishing & did that since last IPL gets dropped to assemble lefthander in XI



Played 2 balls in 1 game & didnt got chance to bat in 2nd game



How unfairly RahulDravid & Co. treats players ? — Dhruvin Panchami (@Dhruvin_04) September 4, 2022

Here's how India and Pakistan are lining up for the high-octane Super 4 clash:

Teams:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah