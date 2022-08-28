IND vs PAK: Netizens react as Dinesh Karthik starts ahead of Rishabh Pant against Pakistan

Dinesh Karthik and Babar Azam

India and Pakistan are up against each other in the match 2 of the ongoing Asia Cup. Indian team won the toss and oped to bowl first

READ: IND vs PAK Asia Cup: Dinesh Karthik starts ahead of Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma choses to bowl

Speaking during the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said, "Honestly, I don't think the toss is that important, we are just here to play good cricket. We've played here in the IPL, so hopefully, the pitch will be good. It was a tough call we had to take between playing Dinesh and Rishabh, Rishabh sadly misses out. And Avesh makes it as the third seamer. This is an important game for us, but as cricketers, we don't want to think about the opposition, we just want to correct whatever mistakes we are doing. We are bowling first".

The news of keeping Rishabh Pant out of the playing XI in the all-important clash didn't go well with fans and here's how they reacted on the social media.

#RishabhPant always said he plays for the team and not personal milestone, because of that he sacrificed his wicket to increase run scoring.But after being dropped I think now he should start being little selfish because u get selected for slow runs and not intent August 28, 2022

From captaining versus south africa to getting dropped for ASIA CUP



Remember, whenever the world doubted rishabh pant,you all know how the comeback was.Get ready for the monstrous version of #RP17 #RishabhPant #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/LVeydfGgOK — Gaurav Kulkarni (@GauravK7824) August 28, 2022

What the hell #RishabhPant is not in playing 11 August 28, 2022

Surprised with the selection not picking #RishabhPant #AsiaCup2022 — Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) August 28, 2022

Talking about the match, As we type, the Pakistani opening combination of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan has added 7 runs for the first wicket after 1.3 overs.