Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs PAK: Netizens react as Dinesh Karthik starts ahead of Rishabh Pant against Pakistan

During the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma revealed team India's playing XI in which he informed that Dinesh Karthik will be part of the playing XI.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 07:40 PM IST

IND vs PAK: Netizens react as Dinesh Karthik starts ahead of Rishabh Pant against Pakistan
Dinesh Karthik and Babar Azam

India and Pakistan are up against each other in the match 2 of the ongoing Asia Cup. Indian team won the toss and oped to bowl first

READ: IND vs PAK Asia Cup: Dinesh Karthik starts ahead of Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma choses to bowl

Speaking during the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said, "Honestly, I don't think the toss is that important, we are just here to play good cricket. We've played here in the IPL, so hopefully, the pitch will be good. It was a tough call we had to take between playing Dinesh and Rishabh, Rishabh sadly misses out. And Avesh makes it as the third seamer. This is an important game for us, but as cricketers, we don't want to think about the opposition, we just want to correct whatever mistakes we are doing. We are bowling first".

The news of keeping Rishabh Pant out of the playing XI in the all-important clash didn't go well with fans and here's how they reacted on the social media.

Talking about the match, As we type, the Pakistani opening combination of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan has added 7 runs for the first wicket after 1.3 overs. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 435 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.