Four YouTubers killed in tragic road accident in UP’s Amroha

In an unfortunate incident in the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh, four YouTubers lost their lives and four others sustained injuries in a tragic head-on collision between two vehicles. The individuals who passed away have been identified as Lucky, Salman, Shahrukh, and Shahnawaz. It has been reported that these four individuals were known for creating comedy content for the Round 2 World channel on YouTube. The group was returning home after celebrating a birthday when their vehicle collided with a Bolero car traveling in the opposite direction.

According to the officials, the victims were travelling to Bulandshahr from Gajraula as part of some work when their car met with the accident. Four passengers in the other car, were seriously injured, they added.

The accident took place near Manota bridge under Hasanpur police station area of Amroha district on Sunday night, when two cars travelling at high speed collided. Four youths died on the spot, while four youths riding in the other car were seriously injured," Hasanpur Circle Officer (CO) Deep Kumar Pant said.

"They were close friends and used to make videos on YouTube. They were going to Bulandshahr for some work, when they met with this accident on the way," he added.

The bodies of all four have been sent to Amroha for postmortem, the police said.

- With inputs from ANI