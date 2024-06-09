Twitter
JEE Advanced 2024 results to be out today; check direct link, how to download scorecard

Students who appeared for the exam can check results at the official website jeeadv.ac.in once released.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 06:28 AM IST

JEE Advanced 2024 results to be out today; check direct link, how to download scorecard
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will release the final answer key and results for the Joint Entrance Examination- Advanced (JEE) 2024 today (June 9). Students who appeared for the exam can check results at the official website, jeeadv.ac.in once released.

Moreover, the authority will also release the list of toppers on the official website. To access the JEE Advanced Result 2024, students will need their application number and date of birth.

The JEE Advanced 2024 exam was conducted on May 26th, which was divided into two papers. Each paper included sections from physics, chemistry, and mathematics. The exam included multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple-select questions (MSQs), and numerical questions.

JEE Advanced Result 2024: Here’s how to check results and download scorecard

  • Go to the official JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Under the ‘announcements’ tab, select the JEE Advanced scorecard link.
  • Enter the required credentials to log in.
  • Once logged in, students will be able to view their results.
  • Download the scorecard and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

