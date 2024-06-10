Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi cabinet 3.0: Full list of ministers who took oath

Meet actress who became superstar at 17, was widowed at 25, then married 50-year-old star, quit films, now lives in...

SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet only actress to debut with 2 blockbusters, was bigger than Katrina, Priyanka; now has no films, sued parents for...

Meet man, born in India, moved to Pakistan, made Rs 41753 crore empire, donated over Rs 6900000, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PM Modi cabinet 3.0: Full list of ministers who took oath

Meet actress who became superstar at 17, was widowed at 25, then married 50-year-old star, quit films, now lives in...

SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

7 women included in PM Modi's Cabinet

Deserted station in India where no trains stop

8 health benefits of calcium & vitamin D capsules

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Operation Arnon: Israel Rescues 4 Hostages In Gaza Held By Hamas On October 7 Attack

Meet actress who became superstar at 17, was widowed at 25, then married 50-year-old star, quit films, now lives in...

Meet only actress to debut with 2 blockbusters, was bigger than Katrina, Priyanka; now has no films, sued parents for...

Sonakshi Sinha to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on this date, claims viral 'wedding invitation'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who became superstar at 17, was widowed at 25, then married 50-year-old star, quit films, now lives in...

This actress was an overnight star at 17, a top actress by the time she was 20, but quit films soon after both her marriages ended in husband's death

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 08:32 AM IST

Meet actress who became superstar at 17, was widowed at 25, then married 50-year-old star, quit films, now lives in...
Leena Chandravarkar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the 70s and 80s, actresses usually entered films while still in their teens, a far cry from today when most young actors only get their breakthrough in the early 20s. This allowed many early bloomers to become stars while they were still teenagers. This is the story of one such star, who was a top heroine in her 20s, before her life crumbled around her as she lost her husband at 25, remarried a man 20 years older, and then quit films.

The actress who was a star at 17, a widow at 25

Leena Chandravarkar was born in 1950 in Karnataka. Handpicked to make her film debut opposite Sunil Dutt in Maseeha in 1967, Leena was earmarked to be a star. Maseeha was shelved, however. And Leena made her debut with Man Ka Meet the following year. The film was a runaway hit and Leena became an overnight star, all of 17. Over the next few years, she starred in big hits like Humjoli, Mehboob Ki Mehndi, Manchali, and Bidaai, establishing herself as one of the top actresses in Bollywood.

In 1975, Leena had an arranged marriage with Siddharth Bandodkar, who came from a prominent political family in Goa. However, just days after their wedding, Siddharth died of an accidental gunshot wound, leaving Leena widowed at 25. The actress continued to act after a break but did not get the same success as earlier.


Leena Chandravarkar with Kishore Kumar

Leena Chandravarkar’s second marriage and sabbatical

 

In 1980, Leena had her second marriage to singer superstar Kishore Kumar. At the time of their wedding, Leena was 30 and Kishore was over 50. The actress quit films after her wedding to focus on her personal life. Leena and Kishore have one son – singer Sumit Kumar. After Kishore’s death in 1987, Leena briefly returned to films, appearing in one release – Mamta Ki Chhao Mein. This was her final film appearance. Since then, the former actress has lived in Mumbai, away from the limelight.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who scored 100 percentile in class 10 board exam later cracked NEET with AIR...

T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa survive Netherlands scare to secure nail-biting victory in New York

PM, 71 ministers take oath in Modi 3.0 govt: Check caste-wise representation here

Key Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting today; Rahul, Sonia Gandhi to discuss leadership roles

PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony today: Check time, venue, guest list and other important details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement