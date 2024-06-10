Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Anil Ambani’s Reliance to raise Rs 30000000000, planning to repay massive loan of…

India's most unsuccessful actor has 180 flops, no hit in 25 years, still a superstar; not Govinda, Akshay, Salman, Sunny

Four YouTubers killed in tragic road accident in UP’s Amroha

Kartik Aaryan breaks his silence on fallout with Karan Johar, exit from Dostana 2: 'I was silent when...'

Ahmedabad to Mumbai journey to get faster, Vande Bharat to cut time by...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's most unsuccessful actor has 180 flops, no hit in 25 years, still a superstar; not Govinda, Akshay, Salman, Sunny

Four YouTubers killed in tragic road accident in UP’s Amroha

Kartik Aaryan breaks his silence on fallout with Karan Johar, exit from Dostana 2: 'I was silent when...'

Weight Loss Tips: 10 best fruits to burn belly fat

8 most congested cities in world

8 fibre-rich vegetable options for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Operation Arnon: Israel Rescues 4 Hostages In Gaza Held By Hamas On October 7 Attack

India's most unsuccessful actor has 180 flops, no hit in 25 years, still a superstar; not Govinda, Akshay, Salman, Sunny

'Wo raat apun 2 baje tak piya': Pak celebs' hilarious reactions to India beating Pakistan in T20 World Cup go viral

Meet actress who became superstar at 17, was widowed at 25, then married 50-year-old star, quit films, now lives in...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

India's most unsuccessful actor has 180 flops, no hit in 25 years, still a superstar; not Govinda, Akshay, Salman, Sunny

This actor, considered a superstar in Bollywood, has give 180 flops in his career, more than any other Indian actor

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

India's most unsuccessful actor has 180 flops, no hit in 25 years, still a superstar; not Govinda, Akshay, Salman, Sunny
India's most unsuccessful actor
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 21st century is a different era in Indian cinema. For the first time in the history of Indian filmdom, the big stars have reduced their workload. They act in one or two films per year, some even less. This has meant fewer hits but also fewer flops for most superstars. It is a far cry from the last century when many actors worked in over a dozen films each year, some much more. This phenomenon has led to this superstar, who has as many as 180 flops, the most by any lead actor in India.

India’s most unsuccessful star is...

Mithun Chakraborty holds the dubious distinction of having led the most flops as an actor in Indian cinema. The star has worked in 270 films in a career that has spanned five decades. Of these, a record 180 have been flops (133 flops and 47 disasters). This figure is largely due to Mithun doing a heavy number of low-budget films in the 80s ad 90s. In the early 2000s, there was a phase when Mithun had 33 consecutive flops. Since 2007, the actor has been more selective in the projects he takes, which means his flop count has stagnated in the last decade or so.


Mithun Chakraborty

Why Mithun is still a big name despite 180 flops

 

One may ask why Mithun is so highly regarded despite two-thirds of his films being unsuccessful. The reason is what he has done with the films that have worked. Mithun won the National Award for Best Actor with his very first film Mrigayaa. He also gave the industry its first-ever Rs 100-crore hit in Disco Dancer. In the 80s, Mithun starred in a number of other hits, both solo and ensemble. All this, plus his dance moves, have elevated him to a superstar in Bollywood.

Other superstars with several flops

Mithun is so far ahead (or behind) other stars in the flop count that it is not even a contest. The next name on the list is Jeetendra with 106 flops, followed by Dharmendra with 99. Among modern stars, Govinda has starred in 75 flops, Sanjay Dutt in 70, Anil Kapoor in 55, Ajay Devgn in 48, Salman Khan in 36, Shah Rukh Khan in 24, and Aamir Khan in 17.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, born in India, moved to Pakistan, made Rs 41753 crore empire, donated over Rs 6900000, he is...

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani to take big initiative before wedding with Radhika Merchant, will...

Viral video: Delhi metro turns into battleground as women engage in physical fight

SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

This Indian man made world's largest film studio, bigger than Disney; it's not Yash Chopra, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement