'Wo raat apun 2 baje tak piya': Pak celebs' hilarious reactions to India beating Pakistan in T20 World Cup go viral

Pakistani celebs including Mawra Hocane, Maya Ali, and Hania Aamir reacted after India beat Pakistan in Sunday's ICC T20 World Cup match.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 09:33 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Pakistan India vs Pakistani T20 World Cup, Hania Aamir, Maya Ali (Credit: Instagram)
India's seventh victory against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup brought immense joy to Indian fans. But it was a heartbreaking moment for the fans of the Men in Green. Pakistani actors have also reacted to the loss, they took to Instagram and shared their feelings.

Disheartened Pakistani celebs expressed how disappointed they are on social media. Popular star Mawra Hocane wrote, “Jab lagta hai jeetne lagay hain.. haar jatay hain. Jab lagta hai haarne lagay hain..tab bhi haar jatay hain. jab lagta hai tournament se nikal. jayien gay.. final mien pohanch k haar jatay hain..jab lagta hai group k top two mien toh a hee jayien tab bhi group mien hee haar jatay hain. Ina to bata dien hum krien to kya expect krien? (When it seems like we are about to win... we lose. When it seems like we are about to lose... we still lose. When it seems like we are about to be knocked out of the tournament... we reach the finals and then lose. When it seems like we will at least make it to the top two in the group... we still lose in the group stage. Tell us, what should we expect when we do all this?)”

Take a look:

Pakistani film director Nabeel Qureshi wrote, “Wo Raat apun 2 baje tak piya! ("That night, I drank until 2 am)” Actress Maya Ali took to Instagram stories and wrote, “successfully wasted 4 hours…” Meanwhile, Hania Aamir praised her team and wrote, “Well played.”

Pakistan won the toss and put India to bat first. However, the Indian batters did not get things going for them at this tough surface as star openers Virat Kohli (4) and Rohit Sharma (13) failed to score big. Rishabh Pant (42 in 31 balls, with six fours) seemed to be playing on a different pitch and had useful partnerships with Axar Patel (20 in 18 balls, with two fours and a six) and Suryakumar Yadav (seven in eight balls, with a four). However, the lower middle order crumbled under the pressure of scoring runs on such a tough pitch and India could make just 119 in 19 overs.

(With inputs from ANI)

