Modi 3.0 cabinet to hold first meeting today

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sonakshi Sinha to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on this date, claims viral 'wedding invitation'

'Sab log kar rahe hain': Sameera Reddy says she was 'pressured' to get boob job at the peak of her career

After defeat in EU vote, French President Macron announces snap parliamentary elections

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain, heatwave in these states; check full forecast for this week

Meet man who scored 100 percentile in class 10 board exam later cracked NEET with AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sonakshi Sinha to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on this date, claims viral 'wedding invitation'

'Sab log kar rahe hain': Sameera Reddy says she was 'pressured' to get boob job at the peak of her career

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: India hold nerve to secure 6-run win over Pakistan in final over thriller

10 biggest victory margins in T20 World Cup history

USA players who have played in IPL

Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Operation Arnon: Israel Rescues 4 Hostages In Gaza Held By Hamas On October 7 Attack

Sonakshi Sinha to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on this date, claims viral 'wedding invitation'

'Sab log kar rahe hain': Sameera Reddy says she was 'pressured' to get boob job at the peak of her career

Shah Rukh Khan smiles with Mukesh Ambani, sips ORS at PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony; fans call them 'two kings'

HomeIndia

India

Modi 3.0 cabinet to hold first meeting today

The newly inducted ministers would meet at Modi's residence at 5 pm.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 06:11 AM IST

Modi 3.0 cabinet to hold first meeting today
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with 71 members of his third cabinet, recently took the oath of office at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, marking his third consecutive term in office. Reports, citing sources, indicate that the third Cabinet is likely to discuss portfolios and the new government’s action plan for its initial 100 days.

Earlier, BJP chief JP Nadda, who also assumed office as a cabinet minister, hosted a dinner for those appointed in the new Modi government’s council of ministers.

The ceremony was attended by more than 8,000 people at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt, signaling the end of a 44-day election period. The Modi-led BJP secured 240 seats, over 60 seats fewer than in 2019, and now relies on its allies in the NDA for support.

Notable attendees included seven leaders from India’s neighboring countries and the Indian Ocean region. However, most opposition leaders chose to skip the event, although Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, were present.

After the ceremony, PM Modi took to social media to describe his new Council of Ministers as a blend of youth and experience, expressing confidence in their ability to enhance people's lives and propel India to new heights of progress.

“I eagerly anticipate serving 140 crore Indians and collaborating with the Council of Ministers to propel India towards unprecedented progress,” Modi stated in a tweet after the oath ceremony.

He congratulated the ministers, emphasizing their combination of youth and experience and their commitment to improving people's lives. Additionally, he expressed gratitude to the foreign dignitaries who attended the swearing-in ceremony, emphasizing India's dedication to cooperation with its partners for human progress.

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IndiGo, Air India flights come dangerously close at Mumbai airport runway, watch shocking video here

Janhvi Kapoor is carving a niche for herself in Bollywood, Mr & Mrs Mahi's success is proof | Opinion

Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters make rare appearance after years of secrecy

T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in New York? Check latest update

This Sunny Deol film was being made with pan-India star, actress walked out after shoot, had no producer, it earned...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement