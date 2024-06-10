Modi 3.0 cabinet to hold first meeting today

The newly inducted ministers would meet at Modi's residence at 5 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with 71 members of his third cabinet, recently took the oath of office at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, marking his third consecutive term in office. Reports, citing sources, indicate that the third Cabinet is likely to discuss portfolios and the new government’s action plan for its initial 100 days.

Earlier, BJP chief JP Nadda, who also assumed office as a cabinet minister, hosted a dinner for those appointed in the new Modi government’s council of ministers.

The ceremony was attended by more than 8,000 people at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt, signaling the end of a 44-day election period. The Modi-led BJP secured 240 seats, over 60 seats fewer than in 2019, and now relies on its allies in the NDA for support.

Notable attendees included seven leaders from India’s neighboring countries and the Indian Ocean region. However, most opposition leaders chose to skip the event, although Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, were present.

After the ceremony, PM Modi took to social media to describe his new Council of Ministers as a blend of youth and experience, expressing confidence in their ability to enhance people's lives and propel India to new heights of progress.

“I eagerly anticipate serving 140 crore Indians and collaborating with the Council of Ministers to propel India towards unprecedented progress,” Modi stated in a tweet after the oath ceremony.

He congratulated the ministers, emphasizing their combination of youth and experience and their commitment to improving people's lives. Additionally, he expressed gratitude to the foreign dignitaries who attended the swearing-in ceremony, emphasizing India's dedication to cooperation with its partners for human progress.