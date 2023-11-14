IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs New Zealand Semi-final 1

IND vs NZ Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Semi-final 1, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, India vs New Zealand

India and New Zealand, cricketing powerhouses, are gearing up for a clash in the first semi-final of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, scheduled at 2:00 pm IST at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, this encounter marks the second World Cup semi-final meeting between the two teams.

Their previous face-off in 2019 saw New Zealand emerge victorious, eliminating India from the tournament with an 18-run win in the knockout match. As they prepare to square off once again, the stage is set for another high-stakes knockout battle on the iconic Wankhede wicket

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs India, 1st semi-final, ODI World Cup 2023

Date and Time: Wednesday, Nov 15, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team

Keeper – Lokesh Rahul, Devon Conway

Batsmen – Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill

All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers – Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs NZ, My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rachin Ravindra (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.