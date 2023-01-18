IND vs NZ ODI: Know records broken by Shubman Gill after stellar double century in 1st ODI

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill (File photo)

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shubman Gill stunned the nation with his stellar performance in the 1st ODI India vs New Zealand cricket match, with the battle between the two nations coming to a close in a nail-biting battle.

Shubman Gill ended up scoring a double century in the first innings of the IND vs NZ match today and smashed several records in this thrilling cricket battle. The double ton by Gill earned him a lot of praise on social media, with people crediting him for the win.

Shubman Gill started his performance with a 60-run partnership with captain Rohit Sharma and then advances his performance with a 74-run partnership with vice-captain Hardik Pandya. Not only this, but Shubhman Gill ended up breaking several records with his stellar double-ton today.

Shubhman Gill records in IND vs NZ ODI

Shubhman Gill became the 5 th Indian cricketer to score a double century on ODIs.

Indian cricketer to score a double century on ODIs. The cricketer has scored three ODI centuries in just 19 innings.

Shubhman Gill became the fastest Indian cricketer to smash a double hundred.

The former U-19 captain was the youngest Indian cricketer to smash a double century in an ODI, at the age of 23.

In his overall ODI career, Shubhman Gill has scored a total of 1102 runs, being the fastest Indian cricketer to cross 1000 so far.

After the IND vs NZ 1st ODI, Shubman Gill was awarded the Player of the Match title. Upon receiving the honour, the young batsman said, “I was waiting eagerly to go out and do what I want to do. With wickets falling, at times I wanted to unleash and I'm glad I could do it at the end. Sometimes when the bowler is on top, you need to make them feel pressure. Need to avoid dot balls, show some intent and hit hard into the gaps. Which is what I was doing.”

