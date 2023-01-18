Search icon
Shubman Gill's net worth: Know how much the Indian cricketer makes

Ind vs NZ: Shubman Gill also becomes the fastest Indian to score 1000 ODI runs in terms of innings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 09:40 PM IST

India vs New Zealand: Team India cricketer Shubman Gill has become the youngest player to smash a double century. He achieved this feat in the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Hyderabad on Wednesday. The right-hand batsman scored 208 in just 149 balls.  

The 23-year-old player's strike rate during the inning was 139.60. He has overtaken Ishan Kishan, who had recently smashed 210 against Bangladesh in December 2022. Gill shot to fame with 418 runs at an average of 104.50 in the 2018 ICC U19 World Cup. 

But do you know how much the player makes? Reports suggest that Gill’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 31 crores. He also owns a Range Rover SUV and a Mahindra Thar. Gill was picked by Gujarat Titans in the draft ahead of the auctions for the IPL 2022 for a whopping Rs 8 crore.

As per the BCCI contract, Gill is under the Grade C contract of Rs1 crore per annum. However, his monthly income is around 10-12 crores (before the tax cut) which includes all his earnings from endorsements and IPL salary.

 

 

