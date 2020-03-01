IND vs NZ: Kane Williamson receives an animated sending off from Virat Kohli in Christchurch Test

This is not the first time this has happened. Virat is very much vocal about his emotions while leading his side on the field.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is widely renowned for his on his antics and has a lot of fans who love him for his aggressive and passionate about the sport.

During day two of the second Test match between India and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, Virat was once again at it as on Sunday (March 1) when Kane Williamson got dismissed.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah started the day with a lot of promise as his cutting-delivery caught a hanging edge of Williamson's bat. Rishabh Pant took an easy catch behind the stumps as Bumrah provided his side with a huge wicket. He scored 3 runs off 8 balls.

Reacting to the dismissal, Kohli came up with a thumping celebration that had a lot of passion, aggression and intensity to it.

This is not the first time this has happened. Virat is very much vocal about his emotions while leading his side on the field.

Kohli's reaction generated a debate on Twitter as fans asked if it was even necessary.

India started the day positively as Umesh Yadav dismissed Tom Blundell (30) early.

Ross Taylor (15), Henry Nicholls (14), BJ Watling (0) and Tim Southee (0) all failed to lay their mark on the match and lost their wickets cheaply.

Bumrah has been the stand-out bowler for the visitors on the day, picking up 3 wickets so far.

During the 5th T20I between the two sides, Kohli and Williamson were pictured sitting on the sidelines and exchanging thoughts. After the match, Virat had said: "Kane and I have similar mindsets, similar philosophies. It is amazing that despite being from different parts of the world, we have similar thinking and we speak the same language," Kohli said after the game when asked about their conversation."