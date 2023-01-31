IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I starts at 7 pm, know top fantasy picks, probable playing XI

Photo via Twitter

India will take on New Zealand in the third T20I on Wednesday - February 1, 2023. In Lucknow, India had won the second T20I and have now leveled the three-match T20 series 1-1. The match tomorrow will be held in Ahmedabad and a win will surely help the Hardik Pandya-led side to maintain the number-one ranking. It will also help India win the series.

Check Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks between IND vs NZ 3rd T20.

Hardik Pandya looking to keep a clean slate as India's captain

Hardik Pandya is yet to lose a series as captain in the T20 format. The all-rounder India player has already won three T20 series and is looking to gain the fourth victory against New Zealand.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Match Details

Match: India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I

Date & Time: February 1, 7:00 pm onwards

Venue: Ahmedabad

Live Streaming: Star Sports

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Pitch Report

The match will be played in Ahmedabad and here the pitch is flat so it helps in scoring big runs. Chasing will be the preferred option for the teams and 180 will be a par score.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Top Fantasy Picks

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-captain: Washington Sundar

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Daryll Mitchell, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Washington Sundar (vc), Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Playing XI

IND: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi

NZ: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Dane Cleaver (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.