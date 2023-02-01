IND vs NZ 3rd T20: Shubman Gill joins elusive list with maiden T20 century vs New Zealand

Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

Young opener Shubman Gill dazzled with a spectacular display of power-hitting to notch his maiden T20I century during the third T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday.

In a remarkable feat, Gill reached the three-figure mark in just 54 balls, becoming the seventh Indian man to achieve the feat in the shortest format of the game. India's captain Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli have all previously scored centuries in T20Is.

Gill reached his half-century in 35 deliveries and then shifted gears, scoring another fifty in just 17 deliveries, smashing 10 fours and five sixes on his way to a magnificent hundred. In doing so, he became only the fifth Indian to score hundreds in all three formats for India, joining the illustrious ranks of Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli.

Gill had a series to remember against the Kiwis, starting with a double century in the first ODI and then following it up with an unbeaten 40 in the next. The 23-year-old then proceeded to dominate the New Zealand bowlers again, scoring 112 runs in Indore to equal Pakistan captain Babar Azam's ODI record

The resounding knock enabled India to reach an impressive total of 234 for four wickets at the end of 20 overs, the highest score India has ever achieved against New Zealand.

READ| Virat Kohli reveals 'weirdest diet' he ever had, watch video