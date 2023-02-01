Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Virat Kohli reveals 'weirdest diet' he ever had, watch video

Virat Kohli revealed the diet he used to have before the age of 25.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 07:19 PM IST

Virat Kohli reveals 'weirdest diet' he ever had, watch video
Virat Kohli reveals 'weirdest diet' he ever had, watch video (file photo)

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is known not just for his aggressive style of batting, but also for his fitness. Videos of the former India skipper often surfaced on the internet while working out in the gym. 

Kohli, a fitness enthusiast, is very particular about his diet and health. But he recently revealed the 'weirdest diet' he ever had. The star batter answered some quirky questions about the diet he used to have before the age of 25.

In a video on his Twitter account, he said, "Up till the age of 25. It was the weirdest diet ever. I mean I literally ate all the junk food in the world. So, that for me was weird. This is normal." Watch the video below:

The 35-year-old is just three ODI tons away from equalling batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's (49) record of scoring the most number of tons in the 50-over format. Recently, Kohli and his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma visited Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

READ | 'Need some education and manner classes': Fans slam Naseem Shah for body shaming Azam Khan in BPL 2023 

Several pictures went viral in which Anushka and Virat are seen worshipping at the ashram. Kohli also obliged other devotees with selfie requests at the ashram.

Virat and Anushka also participated in public religious rituals at the ashram and then organised a bhandara. Virat and Anushka`s visit to Rishikesh comes days after the duo along with their daughter Vamika sought blessings at an ashram in Vrindavan.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Post Office Saving Schemes: PPF, NSC, SCSS, Sukanya Samriddhi, check new interest rates, benefits
Yearender 2022: Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose Wala, Raju Srivastava, Deepesh Bhan, artists who passed away
Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar net worth, business empire, lavish house, fee per episode; all you need to know
From Esha Gupta to Elli Avram, gorgeous ladies Hardik Pandya dated before marrying Natasha Stankovic
State Bank of India to deliver money to your home: Step-by-step guide
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Union Budget 2023: Netizens start meme fest after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces new income tax slabs
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.