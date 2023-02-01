Virat Kohli reveals 'weirdest diet' he ever had, watch video (file photo)

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is known not just for his aggressive style of batting, but also for his fitness. Videos of the former India skipper often surfaced on the internet while working out in the gym.

Kohli, a fitness enthusiast, is very particular about his diet and health. But he recently revealed the 'weirdest diet' he ever had. The star batter answered some quirky questions about the diet he used to have before the age of 25.

In a video on his Twitter account, he said, "Up till the age of 25. It was the weirdest diet ever. I mean I literally ate all the junk food in the world. So, that for me was weird. This is normal." Watch the video below:

The 35-year-old is just three ODI tons away from equalling batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's (49) record of scoring the most number of tons in the 50-over format. Recently, Kohli and his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma visited Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

Several pictures went viral in which Anushka and Virat are seen worshipping at the ashram. Kohli also obliged other devotees with selfie requests at the ashram.

Virat and Anushka also participated in public religious rituals at the ashram and then organised a bhandara. Virat and Anushka`s visit to Rishikesh comes days after the duo along with their daughter Vamika sought blessings at an ashram in Vrindavan.