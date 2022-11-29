IND vs NZ 3rd ODI live streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live in India

India, New Zealand players catch up during rain mid-way through the 2nd ODI

Team India and New Zealand are all set to face off for one last time in the ODI series with the Kiwis eyeing a series win, whereas the Men in Blue will try to salvage a draw. With Kane Williamson's side leading the three-match series 0-1, a win for Shikhar Dhawan's side will see the series drawn.

The first ODI was won by the home side, who rode high on Tom Latham's 145-run unbeaten knock to chase down the required 307-run target in Auckland. The second ODI meanwhile was washed out, as only 12.5 overs could be bowled.

After the third and final ODI, the Men in Blue will travel to Bangladesh, thus, they will hope to finish the series on a high, having won the T20I series 0-1.

Here's all you need to know about India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI

When will India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match take place?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be played on Wednesday, November 30.

Where will India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match take place?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time will India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match begin?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will begin at 07:00 AM IST.

Where can you watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match live on TV in India?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be telecasted on the DD Sports channel in India.

Where can you watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live streaming in India?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match live streaming will be available on the Amazon Prime app and website in India.

Squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham