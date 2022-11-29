IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match in Christchurch

Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill

Team India and New Zealand are set to lock horns for the last time in 2022 with the final ODI of the three-match series set to take place at Hagley Oval. For Shikhar Dhawan's men, it's a chance to level the series after the second ODI was washed out. They are currently trailing the series, and only a win will see the series drawn.

There was a lot of talk surrounding the exclusion of Sanju Samson in the second ODI, he played well in the third ODI, but was still left out with Deepak Hooda being favoured in his place. Dhawan revealed that he made the change in need of a sixth bowling option.

India failed to defend a 307-run target in the first ODI and thus needed more bite in their bowling attack. Shardul Thakur paved the way for Deepak Chahar, so it remains to be seen how the Indian team will line up for the must-win game.

READ| 'Crowd is putting Sanju against BCCI and belittling Rishabh Pant': Samson's childhood coach makes shocking claim

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

Keeper – Devon Conway (c), Tom Latham

Batsmen – Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders – Washington Sundar, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers – Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Tim Southee

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Probable Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

READ| Gautam Gambhir picks Hardik Pandya and Prithvi Shaw as the future T20I skipper of Indian cricket team

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI My Dream11 team

Devon Conway (c), Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Mitchell Santner, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Tim Southee

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match Details

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI is scheduled to start at 07:00 AM IST on Wednesday, November 30 at Christchurch. The live telecast will be available on the DD Sports channel. The live streaming will be available on the Amazon Prime app and website.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar

READ| LIVE| Ecuador vs Senegal, Netherlands vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A football match score: Check playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham