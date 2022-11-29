Women's IPL 2023: BCCI sets base price for franchises at Rs 400 crore, price could go upto Rs 1000 crore

Women's IPL to begin in 2023, BCCI set the bar for base price for 5 franchises

The Women's IPL is finally set to begin in 2023, which could be a historic move by the BCCI as far as women's cricket is concerned in India. The league has been a long time coming, and now it seems that it's all turning into reality.

The apex cricket board is not leaving any stone unturned to make the women's IPL a blockbuster affair, and as per multiple reports, BCCI will soon float the tender inviting applications for five teams, with a staggering base price of Rs 400 crore each.

All the existing franchises can participate in the e-auction, with franchises such as Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings eager to get a franchise each in the Women's IPL.

The decision to approve the Women's IPL was taken at BCCI's annual general meeting and after multiple women's exhibition games, a full-fledged league is in the making and should start by 2023.

The decision of keeping the base price for each franchise at Rs 400 crore was keeping in account the value of the costliest IPL franchise sold back in 2007-08, with Mumbai Indians fetching a bid of approximately Rs 446 crore.

BCCI expects that the price could rise upto Rs 1000 crore, or even 1500 crore, but it depends how much buzz the tender generates once it is released.

In total, the apex body could raise anywhere near Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 8,000 crore from the sale of the five franchises.

There have been calls for a full-fledged women's league as against the exhibition games that previously took place in recent years. The Women's Big Bash League has been played since 2016, the Hundred was introduced recently, while a women's league is on the cards in Pakistan as well.