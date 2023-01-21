IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Hardik Pandya takes a one-handed blinder to dismiss Devon Conway - WATCH

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

India is locking horns with New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match ODI series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. After electing to bowl first, Rohit Sharma's Team India decimated the New Zealand top-order, with Mohammed Shami claiming the first wicket in the form of Finn Allen.

After three quick dismissals within the powerplay, Hardik Pandya was introduced into the attack and got his first wicket in his opening over. On the fourth delivery of the tenth over, Conway, who was on strike, leaned forward and drilled the ball low, but the Indian all-rounder was up to the challenge and took a spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss the batter.

New Zealand are struggling at 56 for 6 in 19 overs. Mohammad Shami took three wickets while Mohd Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya took one wicket each.

India is currently leading the three-match series 1-0 after a commanding victory in the first match by 12 overs. Michael Bracewell's valiant 140 runs were in vain as the visiting team's top-order failed to make a significant contribution. Shubman Gill, who registered his maiden double hundred in the first ODI, was awarded the Player of the Match for his impressive 208 off 149 balls.

