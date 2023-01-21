IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma's hilarious brain fade after winning toss leaves Tom Latham, Javagal Srinath in splits

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

India captain Rohit Sharma experienced a moment of forgetfulness at the toss of the second ODI on Sunday against New Zealand. After winning the coin toss in Raipur, Sharma was momentarily at a loss as to whether he should bat or bowl first. What ensued was a comical moment as the India captain momentarily forgot his decision.

The opener deliberated for a full minute before finally deciding to bowl first. In a post-toss interview with Cricbuzz, Sharma confessed that he had momentarily forgotten his decision after winning the coin toss. He revealed that he had engaged in extensive conversations with his team about whether to bat or bowl first, and ultimately wanted to test their mettle in challenging conditions.

"I forgot what we wanted to do, had plenty of discussions with the team about the toss decision, just wanted to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions, but we'll bowl first. Was a good test for us, knowing that the wicket will get better to bat on and that was the challenge in front of us."

A funny moment from Rohit during toss time!!!pic.twitter.com/iWXCLLBmlB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 21, 2023

Sharma lauded Michael Bracewell for his impressive innings in the first ODI, but noted that India's bowling in the latter stages of the game ultimately secured the victory. The India captain also declared that the team would remain unchanged for the second ODI.

"Bracewell batted well, but we bowled well in the end and won the game. There was a bit of dew during the practice sessions, but we've heard from the curator that it will not play a role on game days. We batted first in Hyderabad, we wanted to bowl first here, same team," said Sharma.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

