Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo struggling to find chef for his 'dream home' despite offering HUGE salary

The Portuguese forward completed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia last month, signing a record-breaking contract with Al-Nassr.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 01:17 PM IST

File Photo

Cristiano Ronaldo has encountered a roadblock in his post-football aspirations - with the illustrious ex-Manchester United player left disappointed in his pursuit of a personal chef for his Portuguese abode.

The Daily Mail has reported that football icon Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to find a suitable chef for his new mansion, despite offering a generous monthly salary of £4,500 (INR 4.50 lakhs). It appears that Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, have been unable to find a chef due to their high expectations and demands.

The Portuguese forward completed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia last month, signing a record-breaking contract with Al-Nassr. His transfer followed his dramatic departure from Manchester United after a contentious interview with Piers Morgan.

He has already begun to get his life in order in Saudi Arabia and has started his search for a permanent residence. In the interim, the veteran is residing in a luxurious suite at the Four Seasons Hotel located in the Kingdom Tower in the heart of Riyadh.

It is reported that Ronaldo has booked a month-long stay at a hotel, with his final bill expected to reach a staggering £250,000. While it is yet to be determined when he will settle into a permanent residence in Saudi Arabia, his other real estate endeavors back home have been met with some difficulty.

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his highly-anticipated debut for Al Nassr on Sunday, January 22nd. The 37-year-old, who recently became a free agent after parting ways with Manchester United, has signed his first deal with an Asian club, and is set to earn an astonishing €200 million over the course of his 2.5-year contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo touched down in Saudi Arabia a couple of weeks ago, but was unable to make his debut due to a ban. During his time with Manchester United, Ronaldo was suspended for two matches after smashing a fan's phone. Just a few days before his Al Nassr debut, Ronaldo captained a Saudi XI team against a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain side, featuring Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar Jr. Ronaldo's performance earned him the Man of the Match award, and he scored two goals to boot.

