IND vs NED, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma overtakes AB de Villiers, registers most ODI sixes in a calendar year

Rohit Sharma has made history by surpassing former South African captain AB de Villiers, becoming the batsman with the highest number of ODI sixes in a single calendar year.

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, has once again proven his prowess in the ODI World Cup, adding another remarkable achievement to his already illustrious career. During the match against the Netherlands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Rohit surpassed AB de Villiers' record for the most sixes in a calendar year. Furthermore, he also reached the milestone of scoring 500 runs in the ODI World Cup on Sunday (Nov 12). Alongside the talented Shubman Gill, who contributed 51 runs, Rohit provided India with a flawless start, showcasing their exceptional form.

In a breathtaking display of power-hitting, Rohit smashed a six on the fourth ball of the seventh over, securing the extraordinary feat of hitting the most sixes in a calendar year. Throughout this campaign, he has exhibited exceptional form, building upon his success from the previous year. With a total of 60 sixes, Rohit now holds the record for the most sixes in a calendar year in ODIs. Previously, this record was held by de Villiers, who hit 58 sixes in 2015, closely followed by Chris Gayle with 56 in 2019.





Captain Rohit Sharma now holds the record for the most ODI sixes in the calendar year #TeamIndia | #CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvNED pic.twitter.com/YTCYHAKk7B — BCCI (@BCCI) November 12, 2023

Most sixes in a calendar year

Rohit Sharma - 60 in 2023 in 24 innings

AB de Villiers - 58 in 2015 in 18 innings

Chris Gayle - 56 sixes 2019 in 15 innings

Shahid Afridi - 48 sixes in 2002 in 36 innings

While smashing a six in the seventh over, he not only broke the record for the most sixes by a captain in the ODI World Cup, surpassing Eoin Morgan, but also added a touch of glory to his name. At the age of 35, he now holds the record for the most sixes in the mega-tournament, with a staggering 24. Eoin Morgan managed to accumulate 22 sixes in the 2019 tournament, while De Villiers scored 21 in the 2015 showpiece.

In addition to this incredible achievement, the Indian skipper reached another milestone by surpassing the 500-run mark in the ODI World Cup for the second time. His current tally stands at an impressive 503 runs in nine matches. This places him as the fourth-highest scorer in the tournament, trailing behind Virat Kohli (594), Quinton de Kock (591) and Rachin Ravindra (565) of New Zealand.