Headlines

Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's major World Cup record, becomes leading run-scorer of 2023 ODI WC

IND vs NED, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma overtakes AB de Villiers, registers most ODI sixes in a calendar year

Meet woman who leads Rs 18,032 crore company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 14,160 cr net worth

Meet IAS Govind Jaiswal, son of rickshaw puller, lost mother at young age, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt with AIR...

'If bigger countries can violate international law...': Justin Trudeau amid India-Canada row

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's major World Cup record, becomes leading run-scorer of 2023 ODI WC

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

IND vs NED, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma overtakes AB de Villiers, registers most ODI sixes in a calendar year

Indian batters with centuries in ODI World Cup 2023

Fastest century by Indian batters in ODI World Cups (by balls)

Teams with most 100s in ODI World Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer slams those who doubt her hard work, call her fake: 'Being a star doesn’t mean...'

This film beats Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan’s record for biggest release in USA; and it's not Tiger 3, Salaar or Dunki

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs NED, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma overtakes AB de Villiers, registers most ODI sixes in a calendar year

Rohit Sharma has made history by surpassing former South African captain AB de Villiers, becoming the batsman with the highest number of ODI sixes in a single calendar year.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 06:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, has once again proven his prowess in the ODI World Cup, adding another remarkable achievement to his already illustrious career. During the match against the Netherlands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Rohit surpassed AB de Villiers' record for the most sixes in a calendar year. Furthermore, he also reached the milestone of scoring 500 runs in the ODI World Cup on Sunday (Nov 12). Alongside the talented Shubman Gill, who contributed 51 runs, Rohit provided India with a flawless start, showcasing their exceptional form.

In a breathtaking display of power-hitting, Rohit smashed a six on the fourth ball of the seventh over, securing the extraordinary feat of hitting the most sixes in a calendar year. Throughout this campaign, he has exhibited exceptional form, building upon his success from the previous year. With a total of 60 sixes, Rohit now holds the record for the most sixes in a calendar year in ODIs. Previously, this record was held by de Villiers, who hit 58 sixes in 2015, closely followed by Chris Gayle with 56 in 2019. 

Most sixes in a calendar year

Rohit Sharma - 60 in 2023 in 24 innings

AB de Villiers - 58 in 2015 in 18 innings

Chris Gayle - 56 sixes 2019 in 15 innings

Shahid Afridi - 48 sixes in 2002 in 36 innings

While smashing a six in the seventh over, he not only broke the record for the most sixes by a captain in the ODI World Cup, surpassing Eoin Morgan, but also added a touch of glory to his name. At the age of 35, he now holds the record for the most sixes in the mega-tournament, with a staggering 24. Eoin Morgan managed to accumulate 22 sixes in the 2019 tournament, while De Villiers scored 21 in the 2015 showpiece.

In addition to this incredible achievement, the Indian skipper reached another milestone by surpassing the 500-run mark in the ODI World Cup for the second time. His current tally stands at an impressive 503 runs in nine matches. This places him as the fourth-highest scorer in the tournament, trailing behind Virat Kohli (594), Quinton de Kock (591) and Rachin Ravindra (565) of New Zealand.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the best deals on iphone back covers

This National Awardee took 3-year Army training, spent time at the front in Kargil War, almost got burnt after...

World Cup 2023: England end league campaign with 93-runs win over Pakistan, seal Champions Trophy spot

'Naam bataiye': Shivraj Chouhan and Bhupendra Jogi team up for a hilarious reel, watch

Israel-Hamas war: IDF raids Hamas top leader Yahiya Sinwar's brother's office, seizes weapons, missiles, maps

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE