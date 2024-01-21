IND vs ENG Tests: Check complete schedule, squads, venues, when and where to watch and other details

India's advantage on their home turf is notable, but England's recent form under Ben Stokes' dynamic captainship suggests that they are capable of springing surprises.

The much-anticipated five-match Test series between India and England is set to kick off on January 25, promising a captivating contest between two cricketing powerhouses. While India holds a notable advantage on home turf, England, under Ben Stokes' dynamic captainship, has shown recent form suggesting their capability to spring surprises.

As the Indian squad, led by Rohit Sharma, gears up for the challenging series, England, under Stokes' leadership, has arrived in India following a training camp in the UAE. Despite India being widely regarded as the favorite, underestimating the audacious approach of Stokes' England could be a significant oversight.

Before the marquee series begins in Hyderabad on January 25, let's delve into all the must-know details:

India vs England Tests: Venues

The five-match series will be played across five different cities, starting in Hyderabad and concluding in Dharamshala. Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, and Ranchi will host the subsequent matches.

India vs England: Schedule

1. 1st Test: January 25-29, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

2. 2nd Test: February 2-6, Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

3. 3rd Test: February 15-19, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

4. 4th Test: February 23-27, SCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

5. 5th Test: March 7-11, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

India vs England Tests: Live Streaming

Indian cricket enthusiasts can catch the live broadcast of the IND vs ENG Test series on the Sports 18 channel. For those who prefer streaming, the matches are available live for free on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Squads

India's squad for the first two Tests against England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), and Avesh Khan.

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, and Mark Wood.