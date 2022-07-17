IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja takes brilliant diving catch to dismiss Jos Buttler, video viral

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Ravindra Jadeja unbelievable diving catch to dismiss Jos Buttler

Ravindra Jadeja has been a reliable fielder always and during the third ODI against England on Saturday in Manchester, the all-rounder showed the world just how good he is. Jadeja took an unbelievable diving catch to dismiss England skipper Jos Buttler.

Buttler had scored 60 runs off 79 balls and was looking dangerous as he tried to propel his side to a big total, but Hardik Pandya had other ideas. Pandya registered his career-best bowling figures as he picked up four wickets, including that of Buttler.

The England ace tried to go for a big hit towards the deep-mid wicket but Jadeja covered a lot of ground as he dived and completed the catch to put an end to Jos Buttler's inning.

A video of the dismissal has gone viral on social media:

One of the best fielders ever - Ravi Jadeja. pic.twitter.com/h6Y0VSfUiW July 17, 2022

Earlier, Jadeja had taken another brilliant catch as he dismissed Liam Livingstone when he stood near the boundary ropes and timed his jump to perfection.

Rockstar Jadeja, another day, another brilliant catch near the boundary line. pic.twitter.com/jpD28AUSzm — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 17, 2022

Talking about the match, Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first, as England scored 259 runs in 45.5 overs. Skipper Jos Buttler led the way with 60 runs off 79 balls, followed by Moeen Ali's 34 off 44 balls.

Hardik Pandya scalped four wickets, Mohammed Siraj chipped in with two wickets, and Yuzvendra Chahal also got three dismissals.