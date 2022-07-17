Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja takes brilliant diving catch to dismiss Jos Buttler, video viral

Ravindra Jadeja, who is often heralded as one of the best fielders in the Indian team, took an unbelievable catch to dismiss Jos Buttler.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 07:17 PM IST

IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja takes brilliant diving catch to dismiss Jos Buttler, video viral
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Ravindra Jadeja unbelievable diving catch to dismiss Jos Buttler

Ravindra Jadeja has been a reliable fielder always and during the third ODI against England on Saturday in Manchester, the all-rounder showed the world just how good he is. Jadeja took an unbelievable diving catch to dismiss England skipper Jos Buttler. 

Buttler had scored 60 runs off 79 balls and was looking dangerous as he tried to propel his side to a big total, but Hardik Pandya had other ideas. Pandya registered his career-best bowling figures as he picked up four wickets, including that of Buttler. 

The England ace tried to go for a big hit towards the deep-mid wicket but Jadeja covered a lot of ground as he dived and completed the catch to put an end to Jos Buttler's inning. 

READ| IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj gets Jonny Bairstow-Joe Root for ducks, watch dismissals

A video of the dismissal has gone viral on social media:

Earlier, Jadeja had taken another brilliant catch as he dismissed Liam Livingstone when he stood near the boundary ropes and timed his jump to perfection. 

READ| IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli's funky dance moves during practice go viral, watch video

Talking about the match, Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first, as England scored 259 runs in 45.5 overs. Skipper Jos Buttler led the way with 60 runs off 79 balls, followed by Moeen Ali's 34 off 44 balls. 

Hardik Pandya scalped four wickets, Mohammed Siraj chipped in with two wickets, and Yuzvendra Chahal also got three dismissals.  

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Who is Margaret Alva, Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.