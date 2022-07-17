IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj gets Jonny Bairstow-Joe Root for ducks, watch dismissals

Mohammed Siraj dismissed Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root on ducks

Mohammed Siraj was brought into the playing XI for the third ODI and he had a dream start in the very first over after his comeback in the series finale. Jasprit Bumrah had a niggle, informed skipper Rohit Sharma during the toss, and thus, in came Siraj. He picked up a two-wicket maiden in the first over of his spell, dismissing Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root on ducks.

Mohammed Shami began the show with the new ball after Rohit won the toss and chose to bowl first, but Shami conceded three boundaries, however, Siraj bowled the next over and he breathed fire with the new ball.

The 28-year-old dismissed Jonny Bairstow as he completely deceived the English opener who mistimed his shot giving a simple catch to Shreyas Iyer. Then, Siraj was spotted having a conversation with Virat Kohli, shortly after he bowled an outside the off stump pitching ball, which Root edged and skipper Rohit completed the catch at slip.

India were off to a great start thanks to Siraj because both Root and Bairstow had been among runs.

Check out Mohd Siraj's sensational two-wicket maiden over:

Credit must be given to England however as they bounced back from the setback of losing Root and Bairstow in an excellent manner. The pair of Jason Roy and Ben Stokes added fifty runs for the third wicket partnership but then Hardik Pandya chipped in with two wickets.

At the time of writing, England had scored 107/4, after 22 overs with skipper Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali in the middle.