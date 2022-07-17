IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli's funky dance moves during practice go viral, watch video

Virat Kohli's dance moves during practice session go viral

Amid his ongoing slump with the bat, Virat Kohli has come in for massive criticism. Many former cricketers have called for Kohli to be dropped from the Indian team, but it appears that the 33-year-old seems unfazed by all the talk about his struggles.

During the build-up to India vs England third ODI, at Manchester, Kohli was spotted in a good mood, as he danced goofily and enjoyed his time during the practice sessions.

The cameras picked up Virat Kohli in good spirits as he danced during one of the practice sessions one day before the all-important series decider at Old Trafford.

The video of Kohli's goofy moves has been going crazy viral all over social media:

Judging by the mood, the Delhi-born batsman appears to have no negative thoughts about his struggles with the bat. The ongoing tour of England has been a nightmare for the former Indian skipper.

Kohli has only managed the highest score of 20 runs, after playing the Edgbaston Test, two T20Is and 1 ODI.

He will try and end the UK tour on a high with a good total against England in the third ODI. After the conclusion of the third ODI, Kohli will reportedly stay back in England, where he will be joined by his family. The talismanic batsman has been rested for the entire white-ball series against West Indies. He's expected to return for the Asia Cup next month.