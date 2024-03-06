IND vs ENG: England announce playing XI for fifth Test against India, star pacer returns

India secured a commanding 3-1 lead after a thrilling victory in the fourth Test.

England has announced their playing XI for the fifth and final Test against India, set to take place in Dharamsala starting on March 7th. The team has made a strategic change from their lineup in Ranchi, aiming to secure a 2-3 series victory. Mark Wood will be returning to the squad after sitting out the last game, while Ollie Robinson has been omitted from the lineup for this crucial match.

The experienced James Anderson will be playing his fourth consecutive Test on this tour, having already taken eight wickets in the series. He is just two wickets away from reaching the historic milestone of 700 Test wickets, a feat never before achieved by a fast bowler. Despite the conditions in Dharamsala resembling those in the UK, England has opted not to play three fast bowlers, although Ben Stokes remains a potential bowling option.

In terms of the playing XI, Wood is being brought back in place of Robinson, who struggled with the ball in the previous match. Robinson went wicketless in 13 overs during the first innings and was not needed in the second. However, he did contribute with the bat, scoring 58 runs lower down the order to support Joe Root. Captain Ben Stokes defended Robinson, explaining that the player was not at full fitness but still fielded throughout the Test match.

"You are more gutted for Ollie that something on day one, his back going, which affects the role he can play in the long run. He is more disappointed that he couldn't help the team out as much as he'd like. The thing to look at is that he was out on the field, trying to influence the game even though he wasn't feeling 100% (fit). A lesser man would have put their hands up, walked away, and not even tried," Stokes said on the eve of the fifth Test.

England playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir

