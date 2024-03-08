Cricket

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill tons take India to 473/8 at stumps on Day 2, lead by 255 runs

With a lead of 255 runs, the hosts have put England in a challenging position.

IND vs ENG 5th Test

Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah displayed exceptional grit on Day-2, guiding India to a total of 473/8 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala. With a lead of 255 runs, the hosts have put England in a challenging position. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill set the tone earlier in the day with impressive centuries, giving India a strong advantage. This was followed by solid contributions from Sarfaraz Khan and debutant Devdutt Padikkal, both scoring half-centuries. Shoaib Bashir stood out for England with four wickets to his name. Stumps on Day 2 in Dharamsala!#TeamIndia extend their first-innings lead to 255 runs as they reach 473/8



Kuldeep Yadav & Jasprit Bumrah with an unbeaten 45*-run partnership



Scorecard https://t.co/OwZ4YNua1o#INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/6gifkjgSKJ — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2024 India had a successful outing with the ball on Day-1, restricting England to 218 runs. They continued their dominance with the bat, adding 135 runs in 30 overs while losing just one wicket. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin, in his 100th Test appearance, combined to take nine wickets, with Yadav claiming his first five-wicket haul of the series. Also Read| Rohit Sharma equals Sunil Gavaskar's feat with century in Dharamsala Test, becomes second Indian batter to....

