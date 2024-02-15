Twitter
IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni in elite list, nearing Virender Sehwag's India record

India skipper Rohit Sharma scored a hard-fought century on day one of the third Test in Rajkot.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 03:04 PM IST

Edited by

Rohit Sharma has surpassed MS Dhoni to claim the second spot on the list of Indian batters with the most sixes in Test cricket. The 36-year-old is now only behind the swashbuckling Virender Sehwag, who smashed an impressive 90 sixes from 103 matches. Dhoni, on the other hand, hit 78 sixes in his 90 Tests from 2005 to 2014.

As Rohit progresses in his career, he also has the opportunity to become the first Indian batter to hit 100 or more sixes in the purest format of the game. Currently, only three batters, namely Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum, and Adam Gilchrist, have achieved this feat in Test cricket.

Rohit overtook Dhoni on the first day of the Rajkot Test against England. During the second session of the day's play, the veteran effortlessly deposited Joe Root over wide mid-on for a massive six. Rohit's shot appeared effortless as he effortlessly cleared the ropes.

Furthermore, Rohit is on the verge of reaching the milestone of 600 sixes in international cricket, which would make him the first batter to achieve this remarkable feat.

However, Rohit faced some challenges in the series against England, struggling in the first two Tests in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. In four innings, he managed to score only 90 runs, averaging 22.50. The right-handed batter also encountered difficulties during the tour of South Africa, where bowlers like Kagiso Rabada posed a significant threat.

Nevertheless, in the third Test, Rohit displayed a positive intent and reached his half-century off just 71 balls. He also formed a crucial partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, rescuing India after the team was reduced to 33 for 3 in 8.5 overs. The duo exhibited fluent batting skills, bringing up their 100-run stand off 182 balls.

Also Read| Watch: Rohit Sharma's reaction to Jay Shah's announcement on T20 World Cup 2024 captaincy goes viral

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

