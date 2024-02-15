Watch: Rohit Sharma's reaction to Jay Shah's announcement on T20 World Cup 2024 captaincy goes viral

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian cricket team for the T20 World Cup 2024.

BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, officially announced on Wednesday that Rohit Sharma will assume the captaincy of the Indian cricket team for the highly anticipated T20 World Cup. Shah made this significant declaration during his presence at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Khanderi, which was recently renamed in honor of the esteemed cricket administrator, Niranjan Shah.

As the chief guest, Shah confidently expressed his belief that despite India's unfortunate loss in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia, the team will undoubtedly thrive in the upcoming T20 World Cup under Rohit's exceptional leadership.

"In 2023 (final) at Ahmedabad, even though we did not win the World Cup after 10 straight wins, we won hearts. I want to promise you that in 2024 (T20 World Cup) in Barbados (venue for the final), under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, hum Bharat ka jhanda gaadenge (we will hoist the Indian flag)," Shah said at the end of his speech.

Rohit wore a smile of sheer delight as the announcement reverberated through the stadium, eliciting a resounding applause from his teammates.

VIDEO | Here’s what Asian Cricket Council president and BCCI secretary Jay Shah (@JayShah) said while addressing an event in Rajkot.



“In 2023 (final) at Ahmedabad, even though we did not win the World Cup after 10 straight wins, we won hearts. I want to promise you that in 2024… pic.twitter.com/GcEJjSdiLs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 14, 2024

The happiness on Rohit Sharma's face and reaction of Jadeja and Axar when Jay Shah said 'India will lift the T20 World Cup under Rohit'. pic.twitter.com/giH778LA9J — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 14, 2024

"If Hardik was injured in the (2023 ODI) World Cup, who else can we give the captaincy?" asked Shah, indicating if the all-rounder gets injured during the course of the 2024 T20 World Cup, who will replace him as captain.

"He (Rohit) has the ability, as I said, we won 10 games in the ODI World Cup. We didn't win the final, but it's part and parcel of the game. Whoever plays better, wins," Shah expressed.

Jay Shah reportedly confirmed that Hardik Pandya will be the vice-captain for the T20I World Cup. Addressing Virat Kohli's absence in the Test series against England, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated, "Virat is not the type of player who would miss a series without a significant reason. Give him the right."

Jay Shah also emphasized the significance of the Ranji Trophy, stating, “Everyone has to play the Ranji trophy ahead of getting selected in India team or IPL franchise. Ranji will be made mandatory for each player.”

