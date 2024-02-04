Twitter
Headlines

Meta drops a bombshell, says that it's CEO Mark Zuckerberg may die due to....

India's highest-paid TV actress once earned just Rs 50, had to walk 15 km for work, now charges...

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 3: R Ashwin gets Ben Duckett for 28, England need 332 runs to win Vizag Test

This superstar began career as assistant, handled star's boots and clothes, now earns over Rs 100 crore per film

'Thank you': Kevin Pietersen reacts after Shubman Gill shuts critics with first Test ton in 11 months

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Marshmello to headline Sunburn Holi Tour 2024 in India; know when, where to buy tickets

This superstar began career as assistant, handled star's boots and clothes, now earns over Rs 100 crore per film

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Side effects of using cotton swabs in your ears

8 richest Tamil actors

10 benefits of eating garlic on empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

Marshmello to headline Sunburn Holi Tour 2024 in India; know when, where to buy tickets

This superstar began career as assistant, handled star's boots and clothes, now earns over Rs 100 crore per film

India's highest-paid TV actress once earned just Rs 50, had to walk 15 km for work, now charges...

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 3: R Ashwin gets Ben Duckett for 28, England need 332 runs to win Vizag Test

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett set the tone with a solid 50-run opening partnership, but R Ashwin struck back by taking the crucial wicket of Duckett towards the end of the day.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 05:33 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

England's refreshing and fearless approach to Test cricket was once again on display on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against India in Visakhapatnam. After learning that they needed to chase a record-breaking target of 399, England boldly declared their intention to go for it, attacking the Indian new-ball bowlers in the final hour of play.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett set the tone with a solid 50-run opening partnership, but R Ashwin struck back by taking the crucial wicket of Duckett towards the end of the day. England finished the day at 67 for 1, still trailing by 331 runs. The 2nd Test is heading towards an exciting finish on Monday, with Shubman Gill's gritty hundred ensuring that the Indian bowlers have enough in their arsenal for the final innings.

No team has successfully chased more than 387 in India in a Test match, so England faces a daunting task. However, despite the seemingly impossible challenge, no one would count them out. This is because of enviable approach with which England has played Test cricket under coach Brendon McCullum's guidance. They have embraced a fearless mindset, eliminating the fear of failure and playing the longest format of the game freely. It is certain that no member of the visiting dressing room is considering a negative result, especially with two more days of play left in this enthralling Test.

Nevertheless, the pitch in Vizag on Day 3 showed signs of uneven bounce and sharp turn, making it even more challenging for the batters. Monday morning in the coastal city is not expected to be any easier.

READ| 'Thank you': Kevin Pietersen reacts after Shubman Gill shuts critics with first Test ton in 11 months

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, who got Rs 1 crore salary offer but couldn't accept it due to…

Fiji's Deputy PM Biman Prasad to embark on week-long visit to India, includes trip to Ayodhya

'Detaining elected MLAs in Delhi...what is going on?' asks CM Kejriwal ahead of protest over Chandigarh Mayor polls

This superstar was Bollywood's first style icon, son was super flop, worked in many flop films, quit acting, he is now..

Meet Indian who once owned floors in Burj Khalifa, private jet, but sold Rs 12400 crore company for just Rs 74 due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE