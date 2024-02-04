IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 3: R Ashwin gets Ben Duckett for 28, England need 332 runs to win Vizag Test

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett set the tone with a solid 50-run opening partnership, but R Ashwin struck back by taking the crucial wicket of Duckett towards the end of the day.

England's refreshing and fearless approach to Test cricket was once again on display on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against India in Visakhapatnam. After learning that they needed to chase a record-breaking target of 399, England boldly declared their intention to go for it, attacking the Indian new-ball bowlers in the final hour of play.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett set the tone with a solid 50-run opening partnership, but R Ashwin struck back by taking the crucial wicket of Duckett towards the end of the day. England finished the day at 67 for 1, still trailing by 331 runs. The 2nd Test is heading towards an exciting finish on Monday, with Shubman Gill's gritty hundred ensuring that the Indian bowlers have enough in their arsenal for the final innings.

No team has successfully chased more than 387 in India in a Test match, so England faces a daunting task. However, despite the seemingly impossible challenge, no one would count them out. This is because of enviable approach with which England has played Test cricket under coach Brendon McCullum's guidance. They have embraced a fearless mindset, eliminating the fear of failure and playing the longest format of the game freely. It is certain that no member of the visiting dressing room is considering a negative result, especially with two more days of play left in this enthralling Test.

Nevertheless, the pitch in Vizag on Day 3 showed signs of uneven bounce and sharp turn, making it even more challenging for the batters. Monday morning in the coastal city is not expected to be any easier.

