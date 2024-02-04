Twitter
'Thank you': Kevin Pietersen reacts after Shubman Gill shuts critics with first Test ton in 11 months

Gill had faced severe criticism for his lackluster performances while batting at No.3 in the last three innings of the two Tests against the Ben Stokes-led side.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 04:55 PM IST

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen had a remarkable response to Indian batsman Shubman Gill's century during Day 3 of the ongoing second Test between Team India and England at DR Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday, January 4.

Gill had faced severe criticism for his lackluster performances while batting at No.3 in the last three innings of the two Tests against the Ben Stokes-led side. However, the 24-year-old managed to silence his critics by stepping up in a high-pressure situation and delivering an impressive knock of 104 off 147 balls when the team needed him the most.

Kevin Pietersen took to his social media handle (formerly Twitter) and expressed his gratitude to Shubman Gill for proving his critics wrong and justifying his place in the team with his outstanding performance. Previously, the former England captain had urged the critics to be patient with Gill and allow him the time to regain his form.

Shubman Gill led India's batting and formed a crucial 81-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer (29) for the third wicket after the hosts lost their openers, skipper Rohit Sharma (13) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (15), early in the first session on Day 3.

Gill stepped onto the field with immense pressure but managed to deliver his best when the remaining top-order batters failed to perform in India's second innings. This remarkable performance marked Gill's first century since March 2023. Additionally, the young player became the third Indian batter to score 10 centuries in international cricket at the age of 24, following the footsteps of Sachin Tendulkar (30) and Virat Kohli (21).

