IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs England match in Birmingham

India vs England 2nd T20I Dream11

India won the first T20I by a huge margin of 50 runs and is currently 1-0 in this 3-match series. The second game will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham on the 9th of July.

On winning the toss and batting first, India added 198 runs on the board for the loss of 8 wickets in the first game. Hardik Pandya scored 51 off just 33 balls, followed by Suryakumar Yadav's 39 and Deepak Hooda’s 33. Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan were pick of the bowlers for England as they picked 2 wickets each.

England managed to put up 148 runs in response. Moeen Ali scored 36 runs while Brook and Jordan added 28 runs and 26 runs respectively. Hardik Pandya was the star with the ball as well, hunting 4 wickets in his 4 overs. Chahal and Arshdeep picked 2 wickets each.

Many senior Indian players such as Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant will be making a comeback to the Indian squad for the 2nd T20I game whereas England would be desperate for a comeback here. A great game of cricket is anticipated here once again.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs England – 2nd T20I in Southampton

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs England

India vs England My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Liam Livingstone, Deepak Hooda, Jason Roy, Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Chris Jordan (VC)

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Deepak Hooda, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Jos Buttler (C), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson

India vs England My Dream11 Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Deepak Hooda, Jason Roy, Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Chris Jordan (VC)

India vs England Match Details

Watch the LIVE coverage of England vs India – 2nd T20I on SONY SIX (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 9th July 2022 at 7:00 pm IST.