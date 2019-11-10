IND vs BAN: Mohinder Amarnath lauds Rohit Sharma's top form, claims he can be as good as Virender Sehwag

India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma was in explosive form during the second T20I match against Bangladesh, as his brilliant innings of 85 runs helped the home side defeat Bangladesh comfortably to level the series.

Speaking about Rohit Sharma's top form, the former Team India batsman Mohinder Amarnath said that Rohit's "presence in all three formats" has made him a better-balanced batsman.

In his column for TOI, Amarnath wrote, “Over the last few seasons, India has invariably come back strongly after a defeat, and it was no different in Rajkot (second T20I). India brought the series to 1-1 thanks to a resurgent bowling performance as well as a masterclass from Rohit Sharma.”

"The stand-in captain (for the T20I series against Bangladesh) has hardly put a foot wrong since the World Cup and now looks to be in the form of his life. I think his presence in all three formats of the game has added stability and consistency to his performance," he then went on to add.

"I used to be surprised that he was not part of the Test team, but his promotion to opener has brought a new dimension to his game and also gives the Indians an attacking and technically assured option at the top."

"Hopefully, he will continue his good form in Tests and who knows, in time he could blossom into an opener like Virender Sehwag," he added.

Amarnath also expressed his thoughts on Shikhar Dhawan and wrote, "As India head to Nagpur for the decider, they look a settled side. Shikhar Dhawan, who was an able foil to Rohit in Rajkot, would be looking to stamp his presence on this match. He still possesses the power game and if he gets going, he still can turn a match dramatically.”

"For Bangladesh, the experience and class of Shakib Al Hasan is a gap they are finding more and more difficult to fill. He would have ensured that they capitalized on the good start had he been there," Amarnath concluded.