IND vs BAN head-to-head record: How many times Bangladesh have beaten Team India

Source: Twitter

Team India and Bangladesh are set to lock horns at the T20 World Cup 2022 on November 2. It's going to be a high-stakes clash for both sides as they are currently tied on four points each in Group B standings. Historically Bangladesh haven't enjoyed much success against India, in the shortest format.

Talking about the head-to-head record between India and Bangladesh, the Bangla Tigers have only beaten the Men in Blue once in T20I cricket.

In total 3 matches played between the two sides in T20 World Cup history, India have prevailed thrice in 2009, 2014 and 2016.

Moreover, in total, India and Bangladesh have played each other on 11 occasions in the shortest format, with the Men in Blue enjoying 10 wins, while Bangladesh won just once. One game between India and Bangladesh ended in a draw.

The last time India lost to their neighbours, it was during the last series between the two nations.

For India, their fourth Super 12 match against Group 2 opponents Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday is a good opportunity to correct the wrongs from their five-wicket loss to South Africa at Perth in order to keep themselves in the hunt for a spot in semifinals.

For starters, India would want for their top order to start firing in unison. Though Virat Kohli has been among the runs, they would wish for captain Rohit Sharma and a struggling KL Rahul to form a solid partnership with the bat.

The middle and lower order comprising Suryakumar, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik (if declared fit on morning of the match), would then have the job to double the score and indulge in some power-hitting if the top order fires.

With the ball, India need to decide how to make optimum use of the four overs from Ravichandran Ashwin, who can be handy against Bangladesh`s four left-handers, which also includes their captain Shakib Al Hasan, apart from getting their death-overs bowling right.

With inputs from IANS