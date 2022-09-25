Search icon
IND vs AUS: Why Deepak Hooda-Rishabh Pant weren't selected in India's playing XI versus Australia

According to BCCI's Twitter handle, Deepak Hooda wasn't available for selection in the 3rd T20I against Australia in Hyderabad due to an injury.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 07:16 PM IST

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first in the all-important series decider against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25. While the 'Hitman' made just one change, opting to leave out Rishabh Pant in favour of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda wasn't available for selection due to an injury according to BCCI's Twitter handle. 

Sharing an update on Deepak Hooda, BCCI tweeted that the youngster had suffered a back injury and thus wasn't available for contention for the series decider. Elsewhere, the decision to bench Pant was a tactical one from Rohit, who spoke about his choice during the toss. 

The Indian skipper chose to go with Dinesh Karthik's experience behind the stumps. 

READ| Monty Panesar shares MS Dhoni's video to send 'Mankad' warning amid Deepti Sharma run-out episode

"A lot of noise on the ground. It's good to be back in Hyderabad and play in front of this crowd. We look to keep winning games, it's important to maintain your momentum in this format of the game, so it was a good win for us. Australia have always been challenging, they bring in a different kind of challenge," said Rohit Sharma during the toss.

"We need to keep doing the basics right if we have to get success. The last win helped us gain confidence and I hope everyone steps up. One change for us - Bhuvi is back, Rishabh misses out, we needed only four bowlers in the last game, so he missed out," he added.

Australia too made one change in their playing XI as Josh Inglis came in for Sean Abbott.

READ| Charlotte Dean teases Deepti Sharma like run out day after controversial dismissal, watch video

Australia skipper Aaron Finch said, "This is a part of the world we love to keep coming back. The crowd is always amazing, the support is brilliant. We love coming here. We have one change. Josh Inglis is back in for Sean Abbott."

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), K.L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

With inputs from IANS

