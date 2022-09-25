Search icon
India vs Australia 3rd T20I Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli shine as IND beat AUS by 6 wickets, win series 2-1

India will now face South Africa in 3 match T20I series starting 28th September.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 11:15 PM IST

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli

India's unblemished streak in bilateral series under Rohit Sharma's captaincy continued on Sunday, September 25, when the Asian giants chased down a 187-run mark in the series-deciding third T20I in Hyderabad. India appears to have put the Asia Cup defeat behind them as they completed a remarkable come-from-behind series victory over the reigning world champions of the shortest format.

India lost the first T20I despite scoring 208 runs in Mohali, but they bounced back by chasing 92 in a rain-shortened second T20I in Nagpur.

India built a remarkable 104-run partnership for the third wicket between Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli, who played ice and fire in the middle to neutralise the Australian threat. While Suryakumar continued to demonstrate why he is India's greatest and most versatile T20I batsman with a 36-ball 69, Kohli scored 63 and ensured India crossed the finish line.

After India was reduced to 30 for 2 in the powerplay, it was Virat Kohli who put the pressure back on Australia. In Josh Hazlewood's final over of the powerplay, the former skipper hammered a magnificent six over the mid-wicket stands.

Rahul, who was criticised for his strike rate in the Asia Cup, began the series with a solid fifty but the star batter hasn't fired since. In the crunch chase, Rahul managed just 1 run and got out as early as the first over bowled by Daniel Sams.

Earlier, Tim David played a 54-run knock and Cameron Green smashed a 21-ball 52 as Australia posted 186 for 7 in 20 overs. A few quiet overs later, Maxwell was run out thanks to a lightning throw by Axar Patel, even though Dinesh Karthik was lucky to have not cost India the opportunity. 

Yuzvendra Chahal then had Smith stumped to leave Australia four wickets down before Axar got the better of Inglis and Wade. Earlier, Axar had dismissed Aaron Finch to give India their first breakthrough. 

READ| IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Twitter goes into overdrive as Virat Kohli notches 33rd T20I fifty

 

LIVE Blog
25 Sep 2022
10:51 PM

Virat Kohli - That's why I'm batting at 3, giving the experience to the team (at that position). Surya was batting really well, I turned around to the dug-out, Rahul bhai and Ro both asked me to continue batting (and bat for a long time), he has the game to bat under any condition (on SKY), he batted beautifully in the Asia Cup. He's striking the ball well, this is the best I have seen him for the past 6 months or so. He's got the gift of timing and I was in awe watching him play his shots. He was trying to control my scoring rate (on Adam Zampa), so I was standing outside leg and trying to use that off-side area. I was a tad disappointed at having taken a single after a six, but it was an important strike (on that first-ball six in the 20th over). We were a tad disappointed at not having kept our required rate to around 4-5 runs for the last over, so it was important to get a boundary early on. I'm happy with my contribution to the team, I took a break, went back to the nets, worked hard on my fitness and think it's coming off well. I want to keep contributing and doing my best for the team.

10:45 PM

Highest successful T20I chases vs Aus
202 by India Rajkot 2013
198 by India Sydney 2016
195 by India Sydney 2020
187 by India Hyderabad 2022 *
184 by Pakistan Harare 2018

 

India in T20I run chases since 2021
Mat 14
Wins 13
Losses 1

 

Most T20I wins as captain for India
42 MS Dhoni
33 Rohit Sharma *
32 Virat Kohli

10:35 PM
10:29 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 20


IND- 187/4                                                                    

Dinesh Karthik- 1(1)

Hardik Pandya- 25(16)

 

Daniel Sams- 3.5-0-33-2

Last Wicket- Virat Kohli- 63(48)

Extras- 10     (b 1, lb 4, w 5, nb 0)

 

10:24 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 17


IND- 176/3                                                                    

Virat Kohli- 57(46)

Hardik Pandya- 21(14)

 

Josh Hazelwood- 4-0-40-1

Last Wicket- Suryakumar Yadav- 69(36)

Extras- 10     (b 1, lb 4, w 5, nb 0)

 

10:16 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 17


IND- 166/3                                                                    

Virat Kohli- 54(42)

Hardik Pandya- 14(12)

 

Pat Cummins- 4-0-40-1

Last Wicket- Suryakumar Yadav- 69(36)

Extras- 10     (b 1, lb 4, w 5, nb 0)

 

10:12 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 17


IND- 155/3                                                                    

Virat Kohli- 51(40)

Hardik Pandya- 8(8)

 

Daniel Sams- 3-0-22-1

Last Wicket- Suryakumar Yadav- 69(36)

Extras- 9     (b 1, lb 4, w 4, nb 0)

 

10:10 PM
10:08 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 16


IND- 147/3                                                                    

Virat Kohli- 50(38)

Hardik Pandya- 3(4)

 

Cameron Green- 3-0-13-0

Last Wicket- Suryakumar Yadav- 69(36)

Extras- 8     (b 1, lb 4, w 3, nb 0)

 

10:06 PM
10:00 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 15


IND- 143/3                                                                    

Virat Kohli- 48(34)

Hardik Pandya- 1(2)

 

Pat Cummins- 3-0-29-1

Last Wicket- Suryakumar Yadav- 69(36)

Extras- 7     (b 1, lb 4, w 2, nb 0)

 

09:55 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 14


IND- 134/3                                                                    

Virat Kohli- 40(30)

 

Josh Hazelwood- 3-0-30-1

Last Wicket- Suryakumar Yadav- 69(36)

Extras- 7     (b 1, lb 4, w 2, nb 0)

 

09:50 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 13


IND- 122/2                                                                    

Virat Kohli- 39(29)

Suryakumar Yadav- 58(31)


Adam Zampa- 4-0-44-0

Last Wicket- Rohit Sharma 17(14)

Extras- 7     (b 1, lb 4, w 2, nb 0)

 

09:45 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 12


IND- 107/2                                                                    

Virat Kohli- 38(28)

Suryakumar Yadav- 44(26)


Cameron Green- 2-0-9-0

Last Wicket- Rohit Sharma 17(14)

Extras- 7     (b 1, lb 4, w 2, nb 0)

 

09:39 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 11


IND- 103/2                                                                    

Virat Kohli- 36(26)

Suryakumar Yadav- 42(22)


Pat Cummins- 2-0-20-0

Last Wicket- Rohit Sharma 17(14)

Extras- 1     (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0)

 

09:39 PM
09:33 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 10


IND- 91/2                                                                    

Virat Kohli- 35(25)

Suryakumar Yadav- 31(17)


Daniel Sams- 2-0-15-1

Last Wicket- Rohit Sharma 17(14)

Extras- 1     (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0)

09:33 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 9


IND- 81/2                                                                    

Virat Kohli- 33(22)

Suryakumar Yadav- 23(14)


Adam Zampa- 3-0-29-0

Last Wicket- Rohit Sharma 17(14)

Extras- 1     (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0)

09:30 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 8


IND- 67/2                                                                    

Virat Kohli- 26(20)

Suryakumar Yadav- 16(10)


Glen Maxwell- 1-0-11-0

Last Wicket- Rohit Sharma 17(14)

Extras- 1     (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0)

09:26 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 07


IND- 55/2                                                                 

Suryakumar Yadav - 06 (06)

Virat Kohli - 25 (18)

09:18 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 06


IND- 50/2                                                                 

Suryakumar Yadav - 04 (03)

Virat Kohli - 22 (15)

09:15 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 05


IND- 39/2                                                                 

Suryakumar Yadav - 04 (02)

Virat Kohli - 11 (09)

09:12 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 04


IND- 34/2                                                                 

Suryakumar Yadav - 04 (02)

Virat Kohli - 6 (4)

09:09 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

Rohit Sharma out....!!!!

09:08 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 03


IND- 25/1                                                                 

Rohit Sharma - 12 (10)

Virat Kohli - 6 (4)

08:37 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 20


Aus- 186/7                                                                     

Pat Cummins- 0(1)

Daniel Sams- 28(20)


Harshal Patel- 2-0-18-1

Last Wicket- Tim David- 54(27)


Extras- 1     (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0)

08:33 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 18


Aus- 179/6                                                                     

Tim David- 48(24)

Daniel Sams- 27(18)


Jasprit Bumrah- 4-0-50-0

Last Wicket- Matthew Wade- 1(3)


Extras- 1     (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0)

08:29 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 18


Aus- 161/6                                                                     

Tim David- 41(22)

Daniel Sams- 16(14)


Bhuvneshwar Kumar- 3-0-39-1

Last Wicket- Matthew Wade- 1(3)


Extras- 1     (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0)

08:22 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 17


Aus- 140/6                                                                     

Tim David- 21(16)

Daniel Sams- 16(14)


Jasprit Bumrah- 3-0-32-0

Last Wicket- Matthew Wade- 1(3)


Extras- 1     (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0)

08:17 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE

End of Over 16


Aus- 134/6                                                                     

Tim David- 19(13)

Daniel Sams- 12(11)


Hardik Pandya- 3-0-23-0

Last Wicket- Matthew Wade- 1(3)


Extras- 1     (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0)

08:15 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 15


Aus- 123/6                                                                     

Tim David- 15(12)

Daniel Sams- 5(6)


Yuzvendra Chahal- 4-0-22-1

Last Wicket- Matthew Wade- 1(3)


Extras- 1     (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0)

08:14 PM
08:14 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 14


Aus- 117/6                                                                     

Tim David- 14(11)

Daniel Sams- 0(1)


Axar Patel- 4-0-33-3

Last Wicket- Matthew Wade- 1(3)


Extras- 1     (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0)

07:58 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 13


Aus- 115/4                                                                     

Tim David- 13(10)

Josh Inglis- 24(21)


Harshal Patel- 1-0-11-0

Last Wicket- Steve Smith- 9(10)

Extras- 1     (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0)

07:55 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 12


Aus- 103/4                                                                     

Tim David- 5(5)

Josh Inglis- 23(19)


Yuzvendra Chahal- 3-0-16-1

Last Wicket- Steve Smith- 9(10)

Extras- 1     (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0)

07:50 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 11


Aus- 95/4                                                                     

Tim David- 4(4)

Josh Inglis- 16(14)


Jasprit Bumrah- 2-0-26-0

Last Wicket- Steve Smith- 9(10)

Extras- 1     (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0)

07:50 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 10


Aus- 86/4                                                                     

Tim David- 1(2)

Josh Inglis- 10(10)


Hardik Pandya- 2-0-8-1

Last Wicket- Steve Smith- 9(10)

Extras- 1     (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0)

07:44 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 9


Aus- 83/3                                                                     

Steve Smith- 9(9)*

Josh Inglis- 8(7)


Hardik Pandya- 2-0-12-0

Last Wicket- Glen Maxwell- 6(11)

Extras- 1     (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0)

07:37 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 8


Aus- 76/3                                                                     

Steve Smith- 9(8)*

Josh Inglis- 1(1)


Yuzvendra Chahal- 1-0-5-0

Last Wicket- Glen Maxwell- 6(11)

Extras- 1     (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0)

07:32 PM
7.4

Chahal to Maxwell, out Maxwell Run Out!! 1 run completed. A direct hit at the striker's end, Maxwell hesitated just a bit, has that moment of indecision cost him? Wait DK has cerrtainly disturned the stumps before the ball came at him, but was both the bails broken? Maxwell is certainly short at that point of time, but was both the bails down before the ball hit the stumps? The third umpire has a look, but DK looks guilty. Hang on! One bail had come out, the other one broke when the ball hit the stumps. Maxwell was short and he's OUT. Lucky lucky DK. Maxwell run out (Axar) 6(11) [4s-1]

07:32 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 7


Aus- 71/2                                                                     

Steve Smith- 7(6)*

Glen Maxwell- 4(9)*


Hardik Pandya- 1-0-5-0

Last Wicket- Cameron Green- 52(21)

Extras- 1     (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0)

07:24 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 6


Aus- 66/2                                                                     

Steve Smith- 2(3)*

Glen Maxwell- 4(6)*


Axar Patel- 3-0-31-1

Last Wicket- Cameron Green- 52(21)

Extras- 1     (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0)

07:18 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 5


Aus- 62/2                                                                     

Steve Smith- 2(3)*

Cameron Green- 52(21)

 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar- 2-0-18-1

Last Wicket- Cameron Green- 52(21)

Extras- 1     (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0)

07:18 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

 

End of Over 4


Aus- 56/1                                                                     

Steve Smith- 0(0)*

Cameron Green- 49(18)*

 
Axar Patel- 2-0-27-1

Last Wicket- Aaron Finch- 7(6)

Extras- 0     (b 0, lb 0, w 0, nb 0)

07:13 PM
3.3

Axar to Finch, out Caught by Hardik Pandya!! Finch c Hardik Pandya b Axar 7(6) [4s1]

07:11 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

 

End of Over 3


Aus- 40/0                                                                      

Aaron Finch- 3(3)*

Cameron Green- 37(15)*

 

Jasprit Bumrah- 1-0-17-0

Extras- 0     (b 0, lb 0, w 0, nb 0)

07:09 PM

Matthew Wade is now the 5th leading run-scorer in #INDvAUS T20Is overtaking the likes of Dhawan and Dhoni.

731 - Virat Kohli (SR 145)
493 - Aaron Finch (SR 141)
432 - Glenn Maxwell (SR 145)
375 - Rohit Sharma (SR 140)
358 - Matthew Wade (SR 156)

07:08 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

 

End of Over 2


Aus- 23/0                                                                      

Aaron Finch- 2(2)*

Cameron Green- 21(10)*

 

Axar Patel- 1-0-11-0

Extras- 0     (b 0, lb 0, w 0, nb 0)

07:03 PM

IND vs Aus 3nd T20I LIVE SCORE: 

 

End of Over 1


Aus- 12/0                                                                      

Aaron Finch- 0(0)*

Cameron Green- 12(6)*

 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar- 1-0-12-0

Extras- 0     (b 0, lb 0, w 0, nb 0)

07:02 PM

0.3 Bhuvneshwar to Green, FOUR, lovely shot, short of a good length and well wide of off, width on offer and Green stabs it square on the off-side, places it into the gap square past point and the ball runs away to the ropes

0.2 Bhuvneshwar to Green, SIX, massive, if the first ball was a teaser, this clears his intent, the inswinger, but Bhuvneshwar spilled one onto the pads, whipped away furiously, high and over square leg and it lands into the crowds. Early problems for Bhuvneshwar and India

06:53 PM
06:33 PM

Rohit Sharma - We will bowl first. It's good to be back in Hyderabad and play in front of this crowd. We look to keep winning games, it's important to maintain your momentum in this format of the game, so it was a good win for us. Australia have always been challenging, they bring in a different kind of challenge. We need to keep doing the basics right if we have to get success. The last win helped us gain confidence and I hope everyone steps up. One change for us - Bhuvi is back, Rishabh misses out, we needed only 4 bowlers in the last game, so he missed out.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

 

 

Aaron Finch - We would have fielded as well, it looks like a good wicket though. We always want to perform against the best sides, in that sense this is a very important game for us. The crowds in India have always been amazing, regardless of where they play. One change for us. Josh Inglis comes in place of Sean Abbott.

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

06:28 PM
06:12 PM
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live: Bhuvi in for Harshal?

Death overs specialist Harshal, who is returning from an injury, hasn’t inspired confidence and perhaps needs a couple of matches more to find his rhythm. The right-arm medium pacer, who relies on his variations to be effective, has conceded 81 runs in his six overs at an economy rate of 13.50 and is the most expensive bowler in the series. He is likely to be replaced by senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was dropped in the second T20I. The seasoned pro is also struggling at the death overs, but would love to shun his critics in Hyderabad.

06:11 PM
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live: Will Yuzi make way for Ashwin tonight?

India relies on their spinners in the middle overs and while Axar has been a big positive, Chahal has faltered. He went for a lot of runs in the Asia Cup and the trend has continued against Australia. India could also consider bringing in R Ashwin for Yuzvendra Chahal.

05:48 PM
05:23 PM

Last 5 India vs Australia T20I match results

  • IND (92/4) beat AUS (90/5) by 6 wickets, Sep 23, 2022
  • AUS (211/6) beat IND (208/6) by 4 wickets, Sep 20, 2022
  • AUS (186/5) beat IND (174/7) by 12 runs, Dec 8, 2020
  • IND (195/4) beat AUS (194/5) by 6 wickets, Dec 6, 2020
  • IND (161/7) beat AUS (150/7) by 11 runs, Dec 4, 2020
05:21 PM
05:21 PM
  • India levelled the series 1-1 in the rain-truncated 2nd T20 in Nagpur.
  • The Hyderabad T20 will decide the fate of the series.
  • India haven’t won T20 a series against Australia at home since 2013.
  • The 3rd T20 in Hyderabad will be played at 7PM with the toss taking place at 6:30PM.
  • The 3rd T20 will be live telecast on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar
05:10 PM
