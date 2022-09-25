India vs Australia 3rd T20I Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli shine as IND beat AUS by 6 wickets, win series 2-1

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli

India's unblemished streak in bilateral series under Rohit Sharma's captaincy continued on Sunday, September 25, when the Asian giants chased down a 187-run mark in the series-deciding third T20I in Hyderabad. India appears to have put the Asia Cup defeat behind them as they completed a remarkable come-from-behind series victory over the reigning world champions of the shortest format.

India lost the first T20I despite scoring 208 runs in Mohali, but they bounced back by chasing 92 in a rain-shortened second T20I in Nagpur.

India built a remarkable 104-run partnership for the third wicket between Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli, who played ice and fire in the middle to neutralise the Australian threat. While Suryakumar continued to demonstrate why he is India's greatest and most versatile T20I batsman with a 36-ball 69, Kohli scored 63 and ensured India crossed the finish line.

After India was reduced to 30 for 2 in the powerplay, it was Virat Kohli who put the pressure back on Australia. In Josh Hazlewood's final over of the powerplay, the former skipper hammered a magnificent six over the mid-wicket stands.

Rahul, who was criticised for his strike rate in the Asia Cup, began the series with a solid fifty but the star batter hasn't fired since. In the crunch chase, Rahul managed just 1 run and got out as early as the first over bowled by Daniel Sams.

Earlier, Tim David played a 54-run knock and Cameron Green smashed a 21-ball 52 as Australia posted 186 for 7 in 20 overs. A few quiet overs later, Maxwell was run out thanks to a lightning throw by Axar Patel, even though Dinesh Karthik was lucky to have not cost India the opportunity.

Yuzvendra Chahal then had Smith stumped to leave Australia four wickets down before Axar got the better of Inglis and Wade. Earlier, Axar had dismissed Aaron Finch to give India their first breakthrough.

India will now face South Africa in 3 match T20I series starting 28th September.

