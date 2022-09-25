Search icon
Monty Panesar shares MS Dhoni's video to send 'Mankad' warning amid Deepti Sharma run-out episode

Amid the ongoing debate about Deepti Sharma's 'mankading' episode, ex-England international Monty Panesar shared a video of MS Dhoni to set an example

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 06:35 PM IST

Deepti Sharma's dismissal of Charlie Dean during the third ODI between India Women and England Women at Lord's has sparked a massive debate on social media. While English cricketers have criticised the run-out dismissal citing the 'spirit of cricket', Indian cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin, and Virender Sehwag have defended Deepti's choice. 

According to the recent modifications by the ICC manual, 'mankading' was moved from 'unfair play' to 'run out' category. A lot has been said and written about the incident in the past 24 hours, however, former England international Monty Panesar has shared a video of MS Dhoni to send out a warning to all the batsmen out there. 

Even though the likes of Stuart Broad and James Anderson have come out in criticism of Deepti's actions, Panesar has shared a clip of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni backing up, and he urged batsmen to keep their bat in the crease. 

READ| 'Poor losers': Virender Sehwag brutally trolls English players amid Deepti Sharma-Charlotte Dean saga

In the viral clip, Dhoni can be seen backing up staying well within his crease during an IPL match. 

"This is how you back up. Keep your bat in the crease #mankading," wrote Panesar on Twitter. 

The controversy regarding Deepti Sharma's runout stemmed after she ran out England's Charlotte Dean in the 44th over at the non-striker's end to get a 16-run victory for India. 

READ| Charlotte Dean teases Deepti Sharma like run out day after controversial dismissal, watch video

The wording of MCC Law 41.16.1 says, "If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be Run out."

In fact, the MCC even issued a statement regarding the whole Deepti Sharma episode, advising non-striker batsmen to stay well within their crease. 

"Message to non-strikers continues to be to remain in their ground until they have seen the ball leave the bowler's hand. Then dismissals, such as the one seen yesterday, cannot happen. It was properly officiated yesterday," read the statement. 

