Charlotte Dean teases Deepti Sharma like run out day after controversial dismissal, watch video

Charlotte Dean was dismissed by Deepti Sharma during the IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI on Saturday under controversial circumstances.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Women's cricket team etched their names in the history books as they defeated England by 16 runs at Lord's on Saturday to complete a historic ODI clean sweep. The contest was Jhulan Goswami's swansong match, although the last dismissal of the match has instead become a huge controversy. 

Deepti Sharma ran out Charlotte Dean in the 44th over of innings in England's innings as the latter had already left the crease even though Deepti had not released the ball. Subsequently, the Indian all-rounder inflicted a run-out, and under the modified rules of ICC, the dismissal stood fair. 

Since the incident took place, it has left the cricketing fraternity divided and less than 24 hours after Dean was dismissed, she herself tried to use similar tactics during a domestic match on Sunday. 

During the final of the 2022 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, Northern Diamonds squared off against Southern Vipers. Dean plied her trade for the Vipers and during the eight over the contest, the English cricketer decided to employ similar tactics which she herself endured less than 24 hours earlier. 

Watch Charlotte Dean emulating Deepti Sharma like gesture:

Dean was mid-way in her run-up when she suddenly paused and hilariously teased the non-striker batter LCN Smith. Although the latter was well within her crease, they both laughed at the incident. 

England cricket team's fan page Barmy Army shared a video of the incident with a witty caption. They wrote, "Charlie Dean less than 24 hours later."

The wording of MCC Law 41.16.1 says, "If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be Run out."

Meanwhile, various Indian cricketers such as Ravichandran Ashwin and Virender Sehwag have come out in Deepti's support, while England players have criticised the all-rounder's choice owing to the 'spirit of cricket.' 

