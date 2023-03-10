IND vs AUS: Why Australian players are wearing black armbands on Day 2 of 4th Test?

Image Source: Twitter

The Australian cricket team donned black armbands during the fourth and final Test match against India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy series on Friday. This was a touching tribute to their captain, Pat Cummins, who had lost his mother earlier that day.

“We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends.” Cricket Australia took to Twitter to announce the news of Maria’s passing.

We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian Men's team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect. — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 10, 2023

After Australia's second Test loss against India in Delhi, Cummins, who had opted out of the third Border-Gavaskar Test, left for Sydney to be with his mother. As a result, Steve Smith was announced as the stand-in captain for the remainder of the series.

Smith's exceptional leadership skills propelled Australia to a resounding nine-wicket victory over India in Indore, securing their spot in the highly anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final. The final is set to take place at The Oval in June, and Smith's team is poised to make a strong showing.

Regarding the fourth Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, the visitors have maintained their momentum. The Australian batsmen have not allowed the Indian bowlers to settle at the crease and are consistently adopting an aggressive approach.

READ| Neither Jasprit Bumrah nor Rashid Khan, Suresh Raina picks ex-MI star as greatest bowler of IPL