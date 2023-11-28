Headlines

IND vs AUS weather update: Will rain wash out India vs Australia 3rd T20I in Guwahati? Check latest report

India and Australia will square off in the third T20 game of the five-match series on Tuesday (Nov 28). The match is slated to take place at Barsapra Cricket Stadium in Guwahati at 7:00 pm IST.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 02:01 PM IST

On Tuesday, November 28, the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati is poised to host the third T20I of the five-match series between India and Australia. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian team, eager to bounce back from their World Cup 2023 final loss, currently holds a commanding 2-0 series lead with victories in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram.

In the previous encounter in Vizag, India showcased their batting prowess by posting their fifth-highest T20I total of 235 runs for four wickets. Stellar half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, coupled with a strong bowling performance led by Ravi Bishnoi and Prasidh Krishna, who each took three wickets, propelled India to victory.

Australia, facing a challenging situation in the series, rested Travis Head for the first two T20Is, believing he needed a break after his World Cup exertions. Captain Matthew Wade and the team are banking on players like Glenn Maxwell to step up their performance in the upcoming game. With the series at a critical juncture, Australia needs a win in Guwahati to keep their hopes alive.

As for the weather conditions, forecasts indicate a minimal chance of rain, with a mild cloud cover of about 20 percent. The playing conditions should be favorable, with temperatures ranging between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius. However, humidity levels are expected to be relatively high, ranging in the mid to high 90s. Despite the "unhealthy" air quality and wind speeds of around 11 km/h throughout the day, the stage is set for a thrilling cricket encounter in Guwahati.

This match holds significance for both teams, with India eyeing a series-sealing victory and Australia striving to stay in contention.

