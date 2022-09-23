IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli's bullseye throw sends Cameron Green back to dugout, watch video

Virat Kohli's bullseye throw goes viral

The second T20I between India and Australia was underway after plenty of delays however it was worth the wait as fans were treated to an absolute peach of a display from the Indian bowlers. Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first, after which Cameron Green and Aaron Finch came out to bat.

Since the match was reduced to just 8 overs per side, Australian players knew they had to whack the ball from the get-go.

Green tried to accelerate the innings with a big hit down the park but Virat Kohli nearly pulled off an amazing catch although he fell agonisingly short.

The former Indian skipper would have the last laugh though as he came up with a remarkable bulls-eye throw to dismiss Green. Kohli collected and threw the ball to Axar Patel who was on hand and dislodged the bails to draw first blood for India.

Watch Virat Kohli's bullseye throw:

What a throw by King Kohlipic.twitter.com/1IJp88emkF — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 23, 2022

More to follow...